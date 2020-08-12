 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Miami Dolphins 2020 Community Projections: Preston Williams

What does the 2020 season have in store for the talented second-year wideout?

By Craig T. Smith
/ new
NFL: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries are a part of football, and unfortunately, that axiom reared its ugly head last season when Preston Williams went down against the Jets with a torn ACL. The second-year receiver was beginning to make a true impact at the team’s #2 wideout, catching 32 passes for 428 yards (13.4 ypc) and 3 touchdowns. And it was in that 26-18 win against the Jets where Williams hit his high point of the season. Before leaving with the knee injury, he grabbed 5 catches for 72 yards and touchdowns of 12 and 5 yards from Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Williams has gotten some love as a player to watch in the fantasy football world, with ESPN’s Mike Clay listing Williams as his sleeper for 2020. Clay also noted that Williams actually led Parker in targets before the injury, 59 to 50. I admittedly did not realize that.

With Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opting out of the season, Williams’ ability to step back in close where he left off (which admittedly isn’t an easy thing to do after suffering an ACL injury) will be very important to Miami’s offensive success. The over/under numbers for Williams this year are: 58 catches; 775 yards, 5.5 touchdowns.

Poll

Over/under 58 catches

view results
  • 0%
    over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Over/under 5.5 receiving touchdowns

view results
  • 0%
    over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Over/under 775 receiving yards

view results
  • 0%
    over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More/less? In the ballpark? Way off? Let’s hear your predictions.