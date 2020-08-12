Miami Dolphins 2020 Community Projections: Preston Williams

Injuries are a part of football, and unfortunately, that axiom reared its ugly head last season when Preston Williams went down against the Jets with a torn ACL. The second-year receiver was beginning to make a true impact at the team’s #2 wideout, catching 32 passes for 428 yards (13.4 ypc) and 3 touchdowns. And it was in that 26-18 win against the Jets where Williams hit his high point of the season. Before leaving with the knee injury, he grabbed 5 catches for 72 yards and touchdowns of 12 and 5 yards from Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Williams has gotten some love as a player to watch in the fantasy football world, with ESPN’s Mike Clay listing Williams as his sleeper for 2020. Clay also noted that Williams actually led Parker in targets before the injury, 59 to 50. I admittedly did not realize that.

With Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opting out of the season, Williams’ ability to step back in close where he left off (which admittedly isn’t an easy thing to do after suffering an ACL injury) will be very important to Miami’s offensive success. The over/under numbers for Williams this year are: 58 catches; 775 yards, 5.5 touchdowns.

More/less? In the ballpark? Way off? Let’s hear your predictions.