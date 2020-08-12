The Splash Zone 8/12/20: Dolphins Place Xavien Howard On COVID-19 List

The Dolphins have added another player to the COVID-19 list. Xavien Howard was already on the physically unable to perform list, but now finds himself on the COVID-19 list. The Dolphins have placed 14 players on the list already, the most in the league.

Miami Dolphins: Here’s when Tua Tagovailoa’s documentary and mini-series will debut - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Tagovailoa is projected to be Miami’s next star athlete

Dolphins RBs Jordan Howard, Matt Breida aim to 'shock' NFL - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami's new rushing combo brings power, vision, consistency and a lot of confidence. "I definitely feel like I'm overlooked," Jordan Howard says.

Brian Flores spoke about the Dolphins new cornerback on Monday, and how he's working with his new team.

Patriots sign former Miami Dolphins running back, Lamar Miller - The Phinsider

Miller is joining the empire.

How much momentum are the Dolphins carrying from 2019? ‘I don’t think any’ Brian Flores says - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins exceeded expectations in 2019, winning five games despite pundits describing the team as the worst club to ever play the game. The team, largely considered to be "Tanking for...

