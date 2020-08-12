Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots reportedly signing former Texans, Dolphins running back Lamar Miller - Pats Pulpit

A torn ACL sidelined Lamar Miller for the 2019 season.





How do the Jets rank at each position? - Gang Green Nation

ESPN’s Mike Clay put together a team ranking at each position in the NFL last week.

Here is where the Jets stood among the 32 teams according to his opinion.





What are Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s Coach of the Year chances in 2020? - Buffalo Rumblings

It all depends on how well he fits the award’s narrative

AFC NORTH:

Ravens expected to sign RB Kenjon Barner - Baltimore Beatdown

The Ravens are expected to sign former Falcons running back Kenjon Barner, pending a physical.





The most important Steelers contract extension is Ben Roethlisberger - Behind the Steel Curtain

If the Steelers can't figure out a way to spread out Big Ben’s massive cap hit you can kiss goodbye a plethora of contributors





Joe Burrow looks nothing like a rookie - Cincy Jungle

All of the news coming out from camp has been extremely positive about Burrow so far.





Over the Cap talks about Myles Garrett’s player-friendly contract with the Browns - Dawgs By Nature

Myles Garrett’s contract includes a double option bonus.

AFC SOUTH:

Doomsday Scenarios (Part 2): What Could Sabotage The Texans’ 2020 Season? - Battle Red Blog

Let’s face it, 2020 hasn’t been the year of rainbows and unicorns.





What I read today - Music City Miracles

This is a post I have thought about planning daily for a while. It’s going to be called "What I read today." It will focus on different articles that caught my attention throughout the day. Some...





Yannick Ngakoue has “parted ways” with his agent - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has reportedly parted ways with his agent Ari Nissim.





PFF Ranks the Colts T.Y. Hilton as the NFL’s 19th Best Wide Receiver - Stampede Blue

According to Pro Football Focus (subscription), Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton is the NFL’s 19th best ranked wide receiver:

AFC WEST:

Could the Denver Broncos find themselves playing on Saturday in 2020? - Mile High Report

NFL games on Saturday?!





Do the Chargers have the NFL’s best defense? - Bolts From The Blue

Huge shoutout to Sheil Kapadia for taking a swing and sticking to it





Raiders preview: Who is this Javin White that everyone’s talking about? - Silver And Black Pride

The UDFA linebacker is drawing mention alongside the Raiders’ two new starters at the position





More receiving yards: Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman or Clyde Edwards-Helaire? - Arrowhead Pride

Answer your questions in the weekly Arrowhead Laboratory mailbag.

NFC EAST:

Evan Engram “feels great” and is motivated to learn new offense - Big Blue View

The dynamic young tight end says he feels great after foot surgery. Can Jason Garrett unlock his massive potential?





Did the Eagles waste a fourth-round pick on Genard Avery? - Bleeding Green Nation

Yes, that is a picture of Genard Avery, I promise.





Jason Witten says there were talks about him returning to the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 - Blogging The Boys

A return to Dallas for Witten might have been controversial among the fans.





BREAKING: Washington RB Derrius Guice released after arrest for domestic violence - Hogs Haven

Not good

NFC NORTH:

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst bullish on WRs, but frustrated with player evaluation - Acme Packing Company

The Packers general manager spoke Monday about the challenge of player evaluation during a pandemic





Kenny Golladay cracks PFF’s top 25 WRs heading into 2020 - Pride Of Detroit

A little low IMO but nice to see a Lion in the top 25.





Is Matt Nagy a good play-caller? - Windy City Gridiron

In the latest episode of Bear With Me, Robert S. brings on X’s and O’s specialist Bobby Peters to talk through the Bears’ offensive scheme.





Kirk Cousins Prepping to be a Play-Maker - Daily Norseman

Love him or hate him, you have to give credit to Kirk Cousins for recognizing his short-comings, whether it be end-zone dancing, being "basically a .500 quarterback," or not being a play-maker.

NFC SOUTH:

Linebacker Nigel Bradham is a starter-quality option for the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

A deep-dive into Bradham’s advanced statics sheds light on his potential contributions in New Orleans.





Falcons fans are managing to find some optimism for the team in a weird, wild 2020 - The Falcoholic

It’s hardly scientific to say so, but Falcons fans seem cheerier about the team than you’d think given the circumstances.





Should the Carolina Panthers trade Kawann Short? - Cat Scratch Reader

As hard as it is to say this, KK’s age, cap hit, and contract length probably don’t match up with the Panthers plans to rebuild their roster.





Buccaneers Fantasy Football Preview: Quarterback - Bucs Nation

Starting our fantasy series with the man who finally brought national attention back to Tampa Bay

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Mike Silver says George Kittle’s agent told him progress on a new deal has been minimal - Niners Nation

Silver said this is a pivotal week as the pads come on next week





5 Glaring Weaknesses for the Arizona Cardinals heading into Training Camp 2020 - Revenge of the Birds

What are the 5 areas the Cards need to demonstrate more depth or ability in?





The Seattle Seahawks need to stop ignoring Shaquem Griffin - Field Gulls

Shaquem Griffin has been pleasantly effective as an NFL athlete and the Seattle Seahawks should use him more.

Griffin averaged a pressure on 13.3% of his attempts last season. That’s very good....





Rams schedule: Is the AFC East the worst division ever? - Turf Show Times

The worst division in the NFL this year? Or the worst division in the NFL in many years?