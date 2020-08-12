Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots reportedly signing former Texans, Dolphins running back Lamar Miller - Pats Pulpit
A torn ACL sidelined Lamar Miller for the 2019 season.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
How do the Jets rank at each position? - Gang Green Nation
ESPN’s Mike Clay put together a team ranking at each position in the NFL last week.
Here is where the Jets stood among the 32 teams according to his opinion.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
What are Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s Coach of the Year chances in 2020? - Buffalo Rumblings
It all depends on how well he fits the award’s narrative
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens expected to sign RB Kenjon Barner - Baltimore Beatdown
The Ravens are expected to sign former Falcons running back Kenjon Barner, pending a physical.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The most important Steelers contract extension is Ben Roethlisberger - Behind the Steel Curtain
If the Steelers can't figure out a way to spread out Big Ben’s massive cap hit you can kiss goodbye a plethora of contributors
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Joe Burrow looks nothing like a rookie - Cincy Jungle
All of the news coming out from camp has been extremely positive about Burrow so far.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Over the Cap talks about Myles Garrett’s player-friendly contract with the Browns - Dawgs By Nature
Myles Garrett’s contract includes a double option bonus.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Doomsday Scenarios (Part 2): What Could Sabotage The Texans’ 2020 Season? - Battle Red Blog
Let’s face it, 2020 hasn’t been the year of rainbows and unicorns.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
What I read today - Music City Miracles
This is a post I have thought about planning daily for a while. It’s going to be called "What I read today." It will focus on different articles that caught my attention throughout the day. Some...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Yannick Ngakoue has “parted ways” with his agent - Big Cat Country
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has reportedly parted ways with his agent Ari Nissim.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
PFF Ranks the Colts T.Y. Hilton as the NFL’s 19th Best Wide Receiver - Stampede Blue
According to Pro Football Focus (subscription), Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton is the NFL’s 19th best ranked wide receiver:
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Could the Denver Broncos find themselves playing on Saturday in 2020? - Mile High Report
NFL games on Saturday?!
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Do the Chargers have the NFL’s best defense? - Bolts From The Blue
Huge shoutout to Sheil Kapadia for taking a swing and sticking to it
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders preview: Who is this Javin White that everyone’s talking about? - Silver And Black Pride
The UDFA linebacker is drawing mention alongside the Raiders’ two new starters at the position
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
More receiving yards: Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman or Clyde Edwards-Helaire? - Arrowhead Pride
Answer your questions in the weekly Arrowhead Laboratory mailbag.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Evan Engram “feels great” and is motivated to learn new offense - Big Blue View
The dynamic young tight end says he feels great after foot surgery. Can Jason Garrett unlock his massive potential?
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Did the Eagles waste a fourth-round pick on Genard Avery? - Bleeding Green Nation
Yes, that is a picture of Genard Avery, I promise.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Jason Witten says there were talks about him returning to the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 - Blogging The Boys
A return to Dallas for Witten might have been controversial among the fans.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
BREAKING: Washington RB Derrius Guice released after arrest for domestic violence - Hogs Haven
Not good
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst bullish on WRs, but frustrated with player evaluation - Acme Packing Company
The Packers general manager spoke Monday about the challenge of player evaluation during a pandemic
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Kenny Golladay cracks PFF’s top 25 WRs heading into 2020 - Pride Of Detroit
A little low IMO but nice to see a Lion in the top 25.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Is Matt Nagy a good play-caller? - Windy City Gridiron
In the latest episode of Bear With Me, Robert S. brings on X’s and O’s specialist Bobby Peters to talk through the Bears’ offensive scheme.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Kirk Cousins Prepping to be a Play-Maker - Daily Norseman
Love him or hate him, you have to give credit to Kirk Cousins for recognizing his short-comings, whether it be end-zone dancing, being "basically a .500 quarterback," or not being a play-maker.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Linebacker Nigel Bradham is a starter-quality option for the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles
A deep-dive into Bradham’s advanced statics sheds light on his potential contributions in New Orleans.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons fans are managing to find some optimism for the team in a weird, wild 2020 - The Falcoholic
It’s hardly scientific to say so, but Falcons fans seem cheerier about the team than you’d think given the circumstances.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Should the Carolina Panthers trade Kawann Short? - Cat Scratch Reader
As hard as it is to say this, KK’s age, cap hit, and contract length probably don’t match up with the Panthers plans to rebuild their roster.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers Fantasy Football Preview: Quarterback - Bucs Nation
Starting our fantasy series with the man who finally brought national attention back to Tampa Bay
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Mike Silver says George Kittle’s agent told him progress on a new deal has been minimal - Niners Nation
Silver said this is a pivotal week as the pads come on next week
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
5 Glaring Weaknesses for the Arizona Cardinals heading into Training Camp 2020 - Revenge of the Birds
What are the 5 areas the Cards need to demonstrate more depth or ability in?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
The Seattle Seahawks need to stop ignoring Shaquem Griffin - Field Gulls
Shaquem Griffin has been pleasantly effective as an NFL athlete and the Seattle Seahawks should use him more.
Griffin averaged a pressure on 13.3% of his attempts last season. That’s very good....
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams schedule: Is the AFC East the worst division ever? - Turf Show Times
The worst division in the NFL this year? Or the worst division in the NFL in many years?