‘Tua’ documentary set to premiere next month

It has been twenty years since the Dolphins had a superstar quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa. And although it’s improbable he ever fills the shoes left behind by the great #13, the hype surrounding him is like nothing we’ve ever seen before—and rightfully so.

Tua is entering the NFL with an impressive resume, which includes 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns, and a National Championship victory as a true Freshman. Tagovailoa also received eight endorsement deals once turning pro. We can now add ‘documentary’ to the laundry list of accolades on the 23-year old QB’s resume.

According to Variety, the Miami Dolphins quarterback will have his very own documentary—which will air next month on Fox.

Here’s what Fox Sports’ Charlie Dixon had to say about Tagovailoa’s documentary.

Tua is a beloved young star with an incredible story,” said Charlie Dixon, Executive Vice President of Content at Fox Sports. “We like to say, ‘Fox is Football’, and since it’s in our DNA, that means providing the deepest insight into the sport both on and off the field. The film’s level of access and pure emotion provides a new level of appreciation for his journey.”

If we’re honest, this is everything you could ever ask for as a Dolphins fan.

Not only do we get to watch Tua’s recovery and his journey through the draft process, but we get to see precisely who the Dolphins’ new QB is. Tagovailoa is also excited for his documentary.

Here’s what the 5th-overall pick had to say about this opportunity.

“I’m excited about this film for a variety of reasons, but mainly because it represents the deep love and appreciation that I have for my culture, my faith and, more importantly, my family,” said Tagovailoa. “I am extremely proud of this project and the efforts it took to get here. I look forward to sharing it with everyone.”

“Tua” will debut Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. ET on Fox. An eight-episode digital series, “Tua Talks” will launch on the Fox Sports app in the coming weeks

How excited are you for ‘Tua’? Let us know in the comments below!