Dolphins activate Calvin Munson from Non-Football Injury list; Claim Nate Wieting from waivers

The Miami Dolphins on Sunday activated linebacker Calvin Munson from the non-football injury list. The injury for Munson was not disclosed, but he is now cleared to begin practicing with the rest of the team.

Miami also was awarded tight end Nate Wieting off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. Signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa, Wieting was waived over the weekend, allowing the Dolphins to add a player who interested them back in the Draft. At Iowa, he appeared in 39 games with 15 starts over four seasons after starting his career as a walk-on. He caught 13 passes for 185 yards in four years, with 10 receptions for 117 yards coming in 2019.

Munson joined the Dolphins in December 2019, appearing in two games with seven tackles. He was originally signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017, spending 2017 and part of 2018 with the club. He appeared in 14 games with five starts as a rookie, recording 60 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. He moved to the New England Patriots for the second half of 2018 and most of 2019, before joining the Dolphins.

Miami still has cornerback Xavien Howard on the physically unable to perform list as well as guard Ereck Flowers on the COVID-19 list.