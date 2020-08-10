What gameday staple do you want to see continue if fans are not allowed in stadium this season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Dolphins fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

There is still so much unknown surrounding the 2020 NFL season. But assuming play does return on schedule it seems likely that fans won’t be in attendance, at least early in the season. If that is the case, fans hope at least a few gameday staples stay in place.

More than anything, fans hope their favorite teams keep them involved. When asked what gameday element they most want to see continue in 2020 nearly 40 percent of fans said they want the team to still do giveaways, according to the most recent SB Nation Reacts survey.

The survey also showed huge support behind the continuance of another fan favorite – touchdown celebrations.

Two-thirds of fans said they expect full touchdown celebrations this season, even if fans aren’t in attendance.

