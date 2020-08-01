Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 08/01/2020

Every year, as the season ends and we begin to hear about the upcoming draft class it seems that someone claims that this is the strongest class in year. Sometimes across the board and sometimes just based on certain positions. Next years draft may in fact though be one of them if not the actual strongest in history. Not only will you have the normal set of players coming out that were either seniors or juniors coming out early but now you have the whole opt out scenario.

Just as is happening in the NFL (especially to the New England Patriots) opt outs have begun in the college ranks with at least one top player with most predicting that with one others are sure to follow. One “expert” expects at least 12 of the 20 top players in college to opt out no matter what class they are in. But the key here is that many are expected to opt out a year earlier than planned, especially if the college football season gets pushed into the spring. Only the ACC and the SEC seem to have a solid plan as to what their schedules will even look like so the whole damn mess is up in the air and we are already into August.

This has some expecting a flood of kids, much,much larger than normal leaving college early. This presents a team like the Miami Dolphins who are still rebuilding and have additional draft stock already quite and opportunity as a draft with more declared players is surly going to up the overall talent level across the board making even late draft picks worth more than in a normal draft cycle.

My Phinsider Question Of The Day is if you are the Dolphins front office do you start combing through you roster yet again to see who has trade value and start trading them to teams in a year where you do not expect to go far or even likely make the playoffs? What’s a healthy Ryan Fitzpatrick worth to a team with playoff hopes if their starter goes down for enough games that it knocks them out of the equation? Who else has value in a trade that we still hold on the roster but may not be in our long term plans? Give me your thoughts below.