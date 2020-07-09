Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/09/2020

As the season ended and the draft neared the months began to seem like years. Not only were most of us held up in our own homes with little to do but track the draft but no matter who the quarterback was that was discussed as a possible target for the Miami Dolphins not a single fan or even talking head could agree on who to take. Now that the draft is past us and we know that the Dolphins were targeting Tua Tagaovailoa the entire time. The other hot prospect was obviously the one year wonder kid Joe Burrow out of LSU that won the Heisman, then won the national championship and then won the draft by going number one. Of course winding up with the Bengals might not be a win but time will tell.

Burrow of course began his college career with the Ohio State Buckeyes before transferring to LSU. He couldn’t start for OSU but all of a sudden was the starter at LSU. His first season at LSU was not terrible but more along the lines of average before the jump he took last season. Was he this phenomenal talent all along and just needed a chance or maybe the right coach or the right system or did he look amazing because everyone around him was about to go to the NFL too? I suppose that the same things can be said for any player coming out of Alabama. Tua’s numbers fell from his sophomore year to his junior year but this can entirely be contributed to the games he lost due to his season ending injury.

The Phinsider Question Of The Day is with all the information that we have on both players (I don’t know that anything was missed in those weeks leading up to the draft so everyone alive should be aware of the differences.) which of the two players do you expect to have a better career in the NFL and why? As far as what better means I will leave that up to you.