Phinsider Radio: Miami’s running backs look to provide thunder and lightning in 2020

As we push towards the Miami Dolphins 2020 season, Jake Mendel and I will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won't find ANYWHERE else.

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@Houtz) discuss the Dolphins 2020 running backs.

First, Jake and I discuss the Jordan Howard signing. What does his 2-year, $10-million deal mean? Is he a lock to be Miami’s goal-line back? What type of impact could he have in 2020? And can he show the world he’s a starting RB in the NFL?

We then turn our attention to Matt Breida. What can we expect from him in Gailey’s offense? Is he going to have a similar impact to Reggie Bush back in 2012? Can he prove that he’s the guy and could potentially net an extension?

Patrick Laird and Kalen Ballage are going into an important 2020 season. Can the former fourth-round pick make the roster? Will” the intern become the associate” and prove to be Miami’s, Danny Woodhead.

Lastly, we discuss Myles Gaskins and Malcolm Perry. Are both going to make the final roster? Can Gaskins show he belongs, or is he better suited for the practice squad? And what can we expect from the Swiss Navy Knife? Do the Dolphins have a trick up their sleeve and where might he line up on offense.

