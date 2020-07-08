Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
David Andrews’ one word to describe Bill Belichick is... funny?! - Pats Pulpit
Andrews recently opened up about Belichick’s sense of humor.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Building A GGN All Time Jets Team: Wide Receiver - Gang Green Nation
We have the 47th position filled on the GGN All Time Jets Team. The winner of the first vote at Wide Receiver is: Don Maynard!
Don Maynard was the first player ever signed by the New York Titans,...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Plays that defined 2019 Buffalo Bills: Away game quarterfinals - Buffalo Rumblings
We kick off our tournament to crown a play to define the season with away games
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Will the Ravens follow the league trend of designing new jerseys? - Baltimore Beatdown
New threads would only add to the team’s existing swagger
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Will QB Devlin Hodges ever start for the Steelers again? - Behind the Steel Curtain
Breaking down every player one-by-one alphabetically on the Steelers current 90-man roster
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Rivalry Recap: Bengals vs. Ravens - Cincy Jungle
Lamar Jackson upset the balance in this rivalry last season, and has changed the way the Bengals draft.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns TE David Njoku reportedly requesting a trade - Dawgs By Nature
The former first-round pick wants out of Cleveland by training camp.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown To The Texans? - Battle Red Blog
Rumors swirl that the mercurial receiver could find work in Houston with the Texans.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Football season “Would you rather?” - Music City Miracles
Preston Penn, who has to be the most prolific Titans memorabilia collector in the world, posed an interesting question on Twitter earlier today:
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
No. 40: Jacksonville Jaguars win 25-24 over New York Giants - Big Cat Country
Make sure you subscribe to our Keep Choppin’ Wood newsletter! We’ll be talking all things about this team as well as Q&A’s with readers, editorials, opinions, stuff you won’t see on the homepage,...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
PFF Ranks the Colts as Having the NFL’s Best Offensive Line in 2020 - Stampede Blue
According to Pro Football Focus, the Indianapolis Colts have the NFL’s best offensive line in 2020—coming in at the top overall spot:
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
The Broncos best, worst, most slept on and breakout players in 2020 - Mile High Report
The scheduled start of Broncos training camp is just a few weeks off. That gives us another excuse to get excited about the 2020 season in Broncos Country.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bolts should sign OT Kelvin Beachum - Bolts From The Blue
Beachum played three seasons with the New York Jets
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
NFL Rumors: Raiders make offer to Jadeveon Clowney - Silver And Black Pride
But they also know it’s not the best offer he’s gotten so far
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Patrick Mahomes agrees to 10-year contract with Kansas City Chiefs - Arrowhead Pride
Mahomes forever.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Leonard Williams film study: How he played in 2019 and what to expect in 2020 - Big Blue View
Let’s break down what Williams does, and doesn’t. do
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Denzel Mims calls Philadelphia a “dirty ass, trash ass city” - Bleeding Green Nation
Tell us how you really feel.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Jadeveon Clowney? Everson Griffen? How about this defensive end for the Cowboys instead? - Blogging The Boys
A different vet signing to consider for the Cowboys.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Redskins Name Change: Ron Rivera wants to see a change before season, 3 minority owners trying to sell - Hogs Haven
The story about the Washington Redskins probably changing their name continues as the world waits for Dan Snyder to make it official. Head Coach Ron Rivera was hired on New Year’s Day, and has been...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
YAC+ differentiates Packers RBs Aaron Jones & Jamaal Williams as receivers - Acme Packing Company
Although Williams was the more efficient receiver last year, Jones is clearly more explosive and difficult to tackle when he gets the ball in his hands.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
What could Matthew Stafford’s next deal look like? - Pride Of Detroit
Remember when Stafford was the highest-paid quarterback? That didn’t last long.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Chicago Bears History by the Decade: The Cutler Era - Windy City Gridiron
Episode 12 of our limited podcast series Halas to Mack: Chicago Bears History by the Decade reflects on the one, the only, Jay Cutler and his cast of characters
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Which player would you take from each Vikings division rival? - Daily Norseman
Let’s do some damage, shall we?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Michael Thomas vs. Julio Jones are in a fierce battle for best NFC South receiver - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints and Falcons rivalry isn’t going anywhere, and both teams have some of best players at their positions
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Pivotal moments in Falcons history: the 2001 NFL Draft - The Falcoholic
Fact: Mike Vick once beat a musk ox in a foot race ... blindfolded
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The conspiracy that changed the landscape of the NFL - Cat Scratch Reader
Wake up, sheeple!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Randy Moss has doubts about Tom Brady as Bucs quarterback - Bucs Nation
Star receiver voices concerns on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers sign CB Jamar Taylor to one-year deal; waive CB Teez Taylor - Niners Nation
The move comes after losing D.J. Reed to injury for the foreseeable future.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
A look back at the Arizona Cardinal's Franchise QBs (2000-2019) - Revenge of the Birds
Last month, Doug Clawson of ESPN wrote an article where he ranked each team based on their QB play. Unsurprisingly he had the Bears being ranked dead last in QB play (no Bear's QB has ever thrown...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Film Room: How Seahawks star DK Metcalf is already proving doubters wrong - Field Gulls
Video breakdown looking at D.K. Metcalf’s rookie season in detail highlighting what he did well and what he can still improve on.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams news: Zachary Levi cast as Kurt Warner in biopic - Turf Show Times
"American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story" follows the QB’s journey from stocking grocery shelves to Super Bowl champ