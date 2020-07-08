Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

David Andrews’ one word to describe Bill Belichick is... funny?! - Pats Pulpit

Andrews recently opened up about Belichick’s sense of humor.





Building A GGN All Time Jets Team: Wide Receiver - Gang Green Nation

We have the 47th position filled on the GGN All Time Jets Team. The winner of the first vote at Wide Receiver is: Don Maynard!

Don Maynard was the first player ever signed by the New York Titans,...





Plays that defined 2019 Buffalo Bills: Away game quarterfinals - Buffalo Rumblings

We kick off our tournament to crown a play to define the season with away games

AFC NORTH:

Will the Ravens follow the league trend of designing new jerseys? - Baltimore Beatdown

New threads would only add to the team’s existing swagger





Will QB Devlin Hodges ever start for the Steelers again? - Behind the Steel Curtain

Breaking down every player one-by-one alphabetically on the Steelers current 90-man roster





Rivalry Recap: Bengals vs. Ravens - Cincy Jungle

Lamar Jackson upset the balance in this rivalry last season, and has changed the way the Bengals draft.





Browns TE David Njoku reportedly requesting a trade - Dawgs By Nature

The former first-round pick wants out of Cleveland by training camp.

AFC SOUTH:

NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown To The Texans? - Battle Red Blog

Rumors swirl that the mercurial receiver could find work in Houston with the Texans.





Football season “Would you rather?” - Music City Miracles

Preston Penn, who has to be the most prolific Titans memorabilia collector in the world, posed an interesting question on Twitter earlier today:





No. 40: Jacksonville Jaguars win 25-24 over New York Giants - Big Cat Country

Make sure you subscribe to our Keep Choppin’ Wood newsletter! We’ll be talking all things about this team as well as Q&A’s with readers, editorials, opinions, stuff you won’t see on the homepage,...





PFF Ranks the Colts as Having the NFL’s Best Offensive Line in 2020 - Stampede Blue

According to Pro Football Focus, the Indianapolis Colts have the NFL’s best offensive line in 2020—coming in at the top overall spot:

AFC WEST:

The Broncos best, worst, most slept on and breakout players in 2020 - Mile High Report

The scheduled start of Broncos training camp is just a few weeks off. That gives us another excuse to get excited about the 2020 season in Broncos Country.





Chargers News: Bolts should sign OT Kelvin Beachum - Bolts From The Blue

Beachum played three seasons with the New York Jets





NFL Rumors: Raiders make offer to Jadeveon Clowney - Silver And Black Pride

But they also know it’s not the best offer he’s gotten so far





Patrick Mahomes agrees to 10-year contract with Kansas City Chiefs - Arrowhead Pride

Mahomes forever.

NFC EAST:

Leonard Williams film study: How he played in 2019 and what to expect in 2020 - Big Blue View

Let’s break down what Williams does, and doesn’t. do





Denzel Mims calls Philadelphia a “dirty ass, trash ass city” - Bleeding Green Nation

Tell us how you really feel.





Jadeveon Clowney? Everson Griffen? How about this defensive end for the Cowboys instead? - Blogging The Boys

A different vet signing to consider for the Cowboys.





Redskins Name Change: Ron Rivera wants to see a change before season, 3 minority owners trying to sell - Hogs Haven

The story about the Washington Redskins probably changing their name continues as the world waits for Dan Snyder to make it official. Head Coach Ron Rivera was hired on New Year’s Day, and has been...

NFC NORTH:

YAC+ differentiates Packers RBs Aaron Jones & Jamaal Williams as receivers - Acme Packing Company

Although Williams was the more efficient receiver last year, Jones is clearly more explosive and difficult to tackle when he gets the ball in his hands.





What could Matthew Stafford’s next deal look like? - Pride Of Detroit

Remember when Stafford was the highest-paid quarterback? That didn’t last long.





Chicago Bears History by the Decade: The Cutler Era - Windy City Gridiron

Episode 12 of our limited podcast series Halas to Mack: Chicago Bears History by the Decade reflects on the one, the only, Jay Cutler and his cast of characters





Which player would you take from each Vikings division rival? - Daily Norseman

Let’s do some damage, shall we?

NFC SOUTH:

Michael Thomas vs. Julio Jones are in a fierce battle for best NFC South receiver - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints and Falcons rivalry isn’t going anywhere, and both teams have some of best players at their positions





Pivotal moments in Falcons history: the 2001 NFL Draft - The Falcoholic

Fact: Mike Vick once beat a musk ox in a foot race ... blindfolded





The conspiracy that changed the landscape of the NFL - Cat Scratch Reader

Wake up, sheeple!





Randy Moss has doubts about Tom Brady as Bucs quarterback - Bucs Nation

Star receiver voices concerns on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’

NFC WEST:

49ers sign CB Jamar Taylor to one-year deal; waive CB Teez Taylor - Niners Nation

The move comes after losing D.J. Reed to injury for the foreseeable future.





A look back at the Arizona Cardinal's Franchise QBs (2000-2019) - Revenge of the Birds

Last month, Doug Clawson of ESPN wrote an article where he ranked each team based on their QB play. Unsurprisingly he had the Bears being ranked dead last in QB play (no Bear's QB has ever thrown...





Film Room: How Seahawks star DK Metcalf is already proving doubters wrong - Field Gulls

Video breakdown looking at D.K. Metcalf’s rookie season in detail highlighting what he did well and what he can still improve on.





Rams news: Zachary Levi cast as Kurt Warner in biopic - Turf Show Times

"American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story" follows the QB’s journey from stocking grocery shelves to Super Bowl champ