Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/05/2020

Every Miami Dolphins fan knows that the team is yet again in a rebuilding phase. For many of us it seems as if for the better part of the last two decades the team is always “rebuilding”. Of course it’s hard to rebuild when you either get the wrong man to run the show at head coach or go through head coaches so fast that one system is never in place long enough for the team to really know the direction they are going in from one year to the next. But, at least for now, it seems as if all the horrifying misfires by the team might actually be past us...we all pray....

With the aforementioned in mind the Phinsider Question Of The Day is what do you need to see from the Miami Dolphins and their head coach Brian Flores this upcoming season to consider the season a success? Is it a win count that you are looking for or maybe something more nuanced like the offensive line gelling and getting better or really any position group improving?

So give us your take and tell us what you hope to see and what you would consider a successful season for the Miami Dolphins.