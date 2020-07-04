Dolphins roster cuts coming before training camp?

The Miami Dolphins currently have 87 players on their offseason roster, despite a limit allowing them 91 players (defensive tackle/guard Durval Queiroz Neto has a roster exemption as an international pathway player). It appears, however, the Dolphins could have to make some roster cuts prior to training camp opening later this month.

According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the NFL has approached the NFL Players Association with the idea of only allowing between 75 and 80 payers in training cam this year. The league would like to see teams bring fewer players in order to allow for more social distancing space within the team faciltiies. Jackson adds the NFL would likely agree to additional players on the practice squad for each club, potentially as high as 20 players, as a concession to the lower roster limit this year.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, reporting the same 75-80 player roster limit as Jackson, added that the league and union are also considering a plan which would split rosters in half, with teams holding two practice sessions a day to cover the full roster.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to be a consideration in every aspect of life right now. The NFL and NFLPA are looking for ways to lower transmission risks while still getting football back underway this summer. It seems like one way is going to be 10 to 15 fewer players per roster heading to camp this year.