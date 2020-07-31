Dolphins place LB Jerome Baker and DT Zach Sieler on Reserve/Covid-19 list

With players and coaches returning to NFL facilities over the past few weeks, it was only a matter of time before several vital players ended up on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

The Miami Dolphins announced a short time ago that linebacker Jerome Baker and defensive tackle Zach Sieler had been placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list. Players can only return after receiving two negative test results.

We have placed LB Jerome Baker and DT Zach Sieler on the reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/PhyhVoCSQ8 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 31, 2020

Drafted 73rd overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Baker has played in every game with the Dolphins since his arrival—starting in 26 career games. Over his two-years-career, Baker recorded 200 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

The Dolphins expect a lot out of Baker in year two under Brian Flores.

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler was also placed on the reserve list. Sieler was claimed off waivers back on December 5th from Baltimore and appeared in three games with the Dolphins. The former 2018 7th-round pick played well enough in 2019 to earn a closer look from the team this offseason.

*This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.