Malcolm Perry among Dolphins players who have tested positive for COVID-19

The Miami Dolphins, like all teams in the NFL right now, is dealing with all of the fallout that comes with attempting to launch an NFL season in the midst of a global pandemic. Given the uncertainty that surrounds such a precarious situation, the team must be prepared for any and all curveballs that it may encounter, and that includes players and staff potentially testing positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, the Dolphins medical staff is already hard at work combatting such a curveball.

Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, 2020 seventh-round draft pick Malcolm Perry is one of a few Dolphins players who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, and Perry is already using his unfortunate circumstance to help others who have been similarly affected. According the Salguero, “The Dolphins announced rookie Malcolm Perry tested positive for COVID 19, has recovered, and is now donating plasma that contains antibodies to help current COVID patients recover quicker.” Perry isn’t the only Dolphins player to have battled the virus thus far. Salguero notes that several other unnamed Dolphins players also tested positive at some point this summer.

Dolphins also saying several of their players have had and recovered from COVID-19. No names other than Malcolm Perry provided. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) July 30, 2020

It’s presumed that rookie long snapper, Blake Ferguson, who was selected by the Dolphins in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, is one of those unnamed players who have tested positive. Ferguson posted on his Twitter account on July 29th saying, “Thanks to all who’ve reached out over the last few days! I feel great and am excited to get back to football as soon as possible! God bless and Fins Up!”

Ferguson was placed on the Miami Dolphins reserve/COVID-19 list. Perry was not, meaning the latter seems to be full-go for training camp and completely recovered. Though it’s unclear which other Dolphins players may have tested positive over the summer and are fully recovered, we do know that cornerback Cordrea Tankersley and defensive tackle Benito Jones were also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as camp commenced. Once fully recovered, any player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list can rejoin the team after testing negative for the virus.

This article was written by Justin Hier. Follow Justin on Twitter @HierJustin.