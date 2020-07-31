Miami Dolphins 2020 Community Projections: Jordan Howard

The Miami Dolphins’ 2019 run game, or lack thereof, was a perfect storm of poor offensive line play and running backs who couldn’t break tackles and create explosive plays. Both of those problems were obviously remedied in the offseason. The offensive line has been infused with a combination of veteran and promising rookie talent, and Miami has an experienced thunder-and-lightning duo in the backfield with Jordan Howard and Matt Breida.

A physical runner, Howard is set to be the team’s early down back, being spelled with Breida on passing downs and sprinkled in with some Kalen Ballage and/or Patrick Laird. That being said, Chan Gailey is not a coach who is prone to line up and pound the ball at you over and over. Obviously they’re going to run the ball plenty, but it will be interesting to see how they utilize the run game in an offense that includes a significant RPO component that Gailey has mentioned implementing in Miami. The over/under for Howard is: 210 carries, 965 yards, 7 touchdowns, 20 catches, 150 receiving yards.

How will Howard fare as the team’s lead back behind this revamped offensive line? Do you think Howard will surpass or come up short on these numbers? Let’s hear it...

