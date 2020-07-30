Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 07/30/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is more of a hypothetical one that likely would never actually happen in reality, but then again we have all seen much stranger things have happen in the NFL in the past. Now we all know that our very own Miami Dolphins, besides being in possession of a lot of good young and maybe unpolished talent also hold extra draft stock going into next years draft just as they did this past April. So the simple question is if you were the Miami Dolphins general manager and you had the ability to go out and literally trade for ANY player currently in the NFL which player would it be, why would you select that particular player and what would you be willing to give up in this blockbuster trade of yours? Even though this is a giant hypothetical try and make your trade bait somewhat realistic. You can trade away picks or player or a combination of picks and players.

So tell us what you would do in this magical non existent world where you are the Phins GM!