Miami Dolphins Week 4 preview: Seattle Seahawks

The NFL’s Week 4 schedule will feature the longest road-trip in the NFL. The flight distance between Seattle and Miami is 2,724 miles, just ahead of the Boston to Los Angeles distance of 2,611 miles and the Miami to San Francisco distance of 2,585 miles. The good news is, in this case, the Miami Dolphons do not have to make the journey, as the Seattle Seahawks visit Hard Rock Stadium.
The Dolphins will be coming off a Thursday night contest in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving them a long week to prepare for the Seahawks. Will the extra prep-time for Miami and a long flight for Seattle lead to an advantage for the Dolphins?
The Seahawks made the NFC playoffs last year as the first of the two Wildcard teams. Their 11-5 record left them two games behind the San Francisco 49ers - who Miami faces in Week 5 - in the NFC West. Seattle will be looking to flip those standings in 2020.
How will the Dolphins fare against the Seahawks? Can they use the long preparation time they have, as well as the long flight time Seattle has, to their advantage? Will the west-coast team playing in the early time slot on an east-coast trip hurt the Seahawks?
Game Information
Week 4
Seahawks at Dolphins
Sunday, October 4, 1pm ET
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
TV Coverage: Fox
2020 Seattle Seahawks Free Agency
Signed
- B.J. Finney, C (2-years, $8 million) - from Pittsburgh Steelers
- Carlos Hyde, RB (1-uear, $2.75 million) - from Houston Texans
- Bruce Irvin, DE (1-year, $5.5 million) - from Carolina Panthers
- Benson Mayowa, DE (1-year, $3.05 million) - from Las Vegas Raiders
- Greg Olsen, TE (1-year, $7 million) - from Carolina Panthers
- Brandon Shell, T (2-year, $9 million) - from New York Jets
Re-Signed
- Jacob Hollister, TE (1-year, $3.3 million - RFA)
- Joey Hunt, C (1-year, $2.1 million - RFA)
- Mike Iupati, G (1-year, $2.5 million)
- Branden Jackson, DE (1-year, $2.1 million - RFA)
- David Moore, WR (1-year, $2.1 million - RFA)
- Jarran Reed, DT (2-years, $22.8 million)
- Geno Smith, QB (1-year, $1.2 million)
- Jordan Simmons, G (1-year, $675,000)
- Neiko Thorpe, CB (1-year, $1.2 million)
- Luke Wilson, TE (1-year, $1.2 million)
- None
Lost
- George Fant, T (3-years, $30 million) - New York Jets
- D.J. Fluker, G (1-year, $1.1 million) - Baltimore Ravens
- Germain Ifedi, T (1-year, $1 million) - Chicago Bears
- Quinton Jefferson, DL (2-years, $13.5 million) - Buffalo Bills
- Al Woods, DL (1-year, $2.5 million) - Jacksonville Jaguars
Un-Signed FAs
- Ezekiel Ansah, DE
- Jeremy Boykins, CB
- Justin Britt, C
- Jaron Brown, WR
- Adam Choice, RB
- Jadeveon Clowney, LB
- Ed Dickson, TE
- Josh Gordon, WR
- Justin Johnson, TE
- Nazir Jones, DT
- Mychal Kendricks, LB
- Demetrius Knox, G
- Akeem King, S
- Marshawn Lynch, RB
- C.J. Prosise, RB
- Kalen Reed, CB
- Tyrone Swoopes, TE
- Tedric Thompson, S
- Robert Turbin, RB
- Malik TUrner, WR
- Dekoda Watson, DE
2020 Seattle Seahawks Trades
- Quinton Dunbar from Washington Redskins for fifth-round pick.
2020 Seattle Seahawks Draft
- Pick 27 (1st round) - Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
- Pick 48 (2nd round) - Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee
- Pick 69 (3rd round) - Damien Lewis, G, LSU
- Pick 133 (4th round) - Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
- Pick 144 (4th round) - DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami
- Pick 148 (5th round) - Alton Robinson, DE, Syracuse
- Pick 214 (6th round) - Freddie Swain, WR, Florida
- Pick 251 (7th round) - Stephen Sullivan, TE/WR, LSU
Undrafted Free Agents
- Josh Avery, DT, Southeast Missouri
- Patrick Carr, RB, Houston, Houston
- Seth Dawkins, WR, Louisville
- Gavin Heslop, CB, Stony Brook
- Anthony Jones, Rb, Florida International
- Cedrick Lattimore, DT, Iowa
- Tyler Mabry, TE, Maryland
- Chris Miller, S, Baylor
- Josh Norwood, S, West Virginia
- Kemah Siverand, CB, Oklahoma State
- Marcus Webb, DE, Troy
- Dominick Wood-Anderson, TE, Tennessee
Dolphins-Seahawks History
All-time record: Dolphins lead 8-4 (regular season)
Last meeting: Dolphins 10 - Seahawks 12 @ Seattle, Week 1, 2016
More Patriots Information
Team site: Field Gulls
Twitter: @FieldGulls
