Miami Dolphins Week 4 preview: Seattle Seahawks

The NFL’s Week 4 schedule will feature the longest road-trip in the NFL. The flight distance between Seattle and Miami is 2,724 miles, just ahead of the Boston to Los Angeles distance of 2,611 miles and the Miami to San Francisco distance of 2,585 miles. The good news is, in this case, the Miami Dolphons do not have to make the journey, as the Seattle Seahawks visit Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins will be coming off a Thursday night contest in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving them a long week to prepare for the Seahawks. Will the extra prep-time for Miami and a long flight for Seattle lead to an advantage for the Dolphins?

The Seahawks made the NFC playoffs last year as the first of the two Wildcard teams. Their 11-5 record left them two games behind the San Francisco 49ers - who Miami faces in Week 5 - in the NFC West. Seattle will be looking to flip those standings in 2020.

How will the Dolphins fare against the Seahawks? Can they use the long preparation time they have, as well as the long flight time Seattle has, to their advantage? Will the west-coast team playing in the early time slot on an east-coast trip hurt the Seahawks?

Game Information

Week 4

Seahawks at Dolphins

Sunday, October 4, 1pm ET

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Coverage: Fox

2020 Seattle Seahawks Free Agency

Signed

Re-Signed

Franchise Tag

None

Lost

Un-Signed FAs

2020 Seattle Seahawks Trades

2020 Seattle Seahawks Draft

Undrafted Free Agents

Dolphins-Seahawks History

All-time record: Dolphins lead 8-4 (regular season)

Last meeting: Dolphins 10 - Seahawks 12 @ Seattle, Week 1, 2016

More Patriots Information

Team site: Field Gulls

Twitter: @FieldGulls