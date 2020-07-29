Dolphins make a handful of roster moves as players begin reporting to camp

Training camp is officially here which means Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and Josh Houtz (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Joining Jake and Josh is Chris (@topher108), who can’t wait for those first social media posts featuring a drone-shot video of Mike Gesicki catching a goal line fade.

In today’s episode of Phinsider Radio, we open the show discussing Madden 2020: Fan edition. How outrageous would a video game featuring the fan experience at NFL games have to be for you to enjoy playing it?

Ryan Fitzpatrick was in the training facility before dawn and Tua arrived with a fanny pack that could’ve been mistaken for a sling — when could we possibly see the rookie quarterback play this season?

The Dolphins have made plenty of roster moves over the last week, including a trade featuring Tight End Adam Shaheen and the Chicago Bears. Coming over to the Dolphins is Javaris Davis, who was claimed off waivers.

Not only is Jarvaris the cousin of Vontae Davis, but the Dolphins originally wanted to sign the cornerback as an undrafted free agent. With the acquisition the Dolphins have Auburn’s 2019 cornerback duo after drafting Noah Igbinoghene in the first round of the NFL draft.

As players start to opt out of the 2020 NFL season the guys struggle to see how members of the New England Patriots are opting out just so the team can tank for projected 2021 first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

The guys dive into a recent trade involving Jamal Adams and the Seattle Seahawks.

How does the trade not only impact the Dolphins, but also Adam Gase’s chances of remaining as the coach of the Jets?

While people have been comparing this trade to Miami’s deal involving MInkah Fitzpartrick, the guys look at a few recent trades including Laremy Tunsil to the Texans in order to identify when we can see who won these trades.

Be sure to check out last week’s episode where the guys discuss Reshad Jones, some rookies to look out for in 2020 and the “Uncle Vante” debut.