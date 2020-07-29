Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Dont’a Hightower, Brandon Bolden join list of Patriots to opt out of 2020 NFL season - Pats Pulpit
New England will have to replace two of its most experienced players.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Expert Opinions: Jets “Fleeced” Seahawks in the Jamal Adams Trade - Gang Green Nation
Numerous analysts and executives have weighed in on the Jets’ trade of Jamal Adams to Seattle, and they praise the Jets.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills training camp battle: Wide receivers - Buffalo Rumblings
The Bills have plenty of candidates to make the roster. Who stays?
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
The Kicking Crown 2020: Comparing the best NFL kickers - Baltimore Beatdown
An annual article series to cover the best in NFL kicking
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
A glimpse into Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in the COVID-19 NFL - Behind the Steel Curtain
As more plans are revealed, and other sports dealing with the reality of COVID-19, what can Steelers fans expect?
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Jay Gruden thinks A.J. Green will be ‘the happiest guy in the world’ with Joe Burrow at QB - Cincy Jungle
Bengals fans tend to agree.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
History of Browns training camp - Dawgs By Nature
Back in the day, the entire team would consume a college campus
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
2020 Houston Texans Training Camp: Which Story Line Excites You Most? - Battle Red Blog
With training camp upon us, what’s got your attention?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans training camp positional preview: Running backs - Music City Miracles
The Titans will be reporting to training camp in the next couple of days, though it will be a while before we actually see them on the field. In the mean time we are going to take a look at each...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Position switch for Jaguars LB Myles Jack will be under microscope - Big Cat Country
Entering his fifth season, 2020 might be Myles Jack’s most important.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
PFF: “Colts are the fourth most likely AFC team to reach the Super Bowl” - Stampede Blue
According to Pro Football Focus’ team preview, the Indianapolis Colts are the AFC’s fourth most likely team to reach this year’s Super Bowl:
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Who were the Denver Broncos three amigos? - Mile High Report
If you were alive and out of diapers during the late 1980s and early 1990s, then you probably remember Mark Jackson, Vance Johnson, and Ricky Nattiel.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Ekeler hosts training session w/ Herbert, running backs - Bolts From The Blue
Ekeler live-streamed the workout on his personal Twitch account.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders claim guard Jordan Roos - Silver And Black Pride
The Seahawks waived Roos over the weekend
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs checking off all the boxes to succeed in this unique NFL season - Arrowhead Pride
If Charley Casserly has figured it right, the Chiefs are doing what’s necessary to have a big 2020 advantage.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Fourth overall pick Andrew Thomas agrees to terms with the Giants - Big Blue View
Giants’ first pick gets deal done
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
NFL quarterback tier rankings 2020: Carson Wentz lands just outside the top 10 - Bleeding Green Nation
Slight drop from last year.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady is opting out of the 2020 NFL season - Blogging The Boys
The first Cowboys player to opt-out of the season.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Derrius Guice says he has been cleared to play this season - Hogs Haven
Derrius Guice is a dynamic player when he's on the field. Keeping him on the field has been the problem since he was drafted in the 2nd round in 2018. He has been placed on IR 3 times in his first...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers interested in free agent pass-rusher Everson Griffen, per report - Acme Packing Company
The Packers have reportedly reached out to a former Viking about trading in his purple for green.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
What would it take for Matthew Stafford to win MVP in 2020? - Pride Of Detroit
What does the Lions longtime star have to do to win the NFL’s highest honor?
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
2020 NFC North Preview: Will the Bears rebound after last year’s regression? - Windy City Gridiron
SB Nation asked each NFL team site to give a quick mini-preview for the 2020 season, and since I already spotlighted the other three NFC North team previews, I figured I’d share what I gave my...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Eric Sugarman tests positive for COVID-19 - Daily Norseman
With Training Camp set to start tomorrow, the COVID-19 situation has hit home for the Minnesota Vikings.
On Monday morning, the team announced that head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman, along with...
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints DE Cameron Jordan believes Saints ‘have to capitalize’ on recent success - Canal Street Chronicles
Jordan added that the Saints are ‘close to a championship’
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons 2020 training camp battles re-visited: The third receiver gig - The Falcoholic
Leapin’ Russell Gage faces off against Laquon Treadwell.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Top five Carolina Panthers hoping to earn a new contract this season - Cat Scratch Reader
It’s a mixed bag of players who already deserve a new contract and those we hope earn one.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Breaking down the Mike Evans, Keenan Allen, and Chris Godwin debate - Bucs Nation
Let’s look at some numbers.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers agree to adjust Mostert’s contract; Mostert can earn up to $5.6 million in 2020 - Niners Nation
Raheem isn’t going anywhere, and that’s great news.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
What does the proposed 2021 salary floor mean for the Arizona Cardinals? - Revenge of the Birds
With the way the 2020 season is going, or not going yet the questions about 2021 are beginning to creep in.
That may be something that we have a resolution on soon as it is being reported that the...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Here’s why it’s a risk for the Seattle Seahawks to let Jamal Adams play 2020 on his rookie contract - Field Gulls
The driving force behind Jamal Adams’ wish to get out of New York, reportedly, was his desire for an extension on his rookie contract. Understandably so, as he was extension-eligible following...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
NFL Top 100: Players maintain respect for Todd Gurley - Turf Show Times
Even after a poor season, Gurley is one of the most popular backs with players around the league
Loading comments...