Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Dont’a Hightower, Brandon Bolden join list of Patriots to opt out of 2020 NFL season - Pats Pulpit

New England will have to replace two of its most experienced players.





Expert Opinions: Jets “Fleeced” Seahawks in the Jamal Adams Trade - Gang Green Nation

Numerous analysts and executives have weighed in on the Jets’ trade of Jamal Adams to Seattle, and they praise the Jets.





Buffalo Bills training camp battle: Wide receivers - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills have plenty of candidates to make the roster. Who stays?

AFC NORTH:

The Kicking Crown 2020: Comparing the best NFL kickers - Baltimore Beatdown

An annual article series to cover the best in NFL kicking





A glimpse into Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in the COVID-19 NFL - Behind the Steel Curtain

As more plans are revealed, and other sports dealing with the reality of COVID-19, what can Steelers fans expect?





Jay Gruden thinks A.J. Green will be ‘the happiest guy in the world’ with Joe Burrow at QB - Cincy Jungle

Bengals fans tend to agree.





History of Browns training camp - Dawgs By Nature

Back in the day, the entire team would consume a college campus

AFC SOUTH:

2020 Houston Texans Training Camp: Which Story Line Excites You Most? - Battle Red Blog

With training camp upon us, what’s got your attention?





Titans training camp positional preview: Running backs - Music City Miracles

The Titans will be reporting to training camp in the next couple of days, though it will be a while before we actually see them on the field. In the mean time we are going to take a look at each...





Position switch for Jaguars LB Myles Jack will be under microscope - Big Cat Country

Entering his fifth season, 2020 might be Myles Jack’s most important.





PFF: “Colts are the fourth most likely AFC team to reach the Super Bowl” - Stampede Blue

According to Pro Football Focus’ team preview, the Indianapolis Colts are the AFC’s fourth most likely team to reach this year’s Super Bowl:

AFC WEST:

Who were the Denver Broncos three amigos? - Mile High Report

If you were alive and out of diapers during the late 1980s and early 1990s, then you probably remember Mark Jackson, Vance Johnson, and Ricky Nattiel.





Chargers News: Ekeler hosts training session w/ Herbert, running backs - Bolts From The Blue

Ekeler live-streamed the workout on his personal Twitch account.





Raiders claim guard Jordan Roos - Silver And Black Pride

The Seahawks waived Roos over the weekend





Chiefs checking off all the boxes to succeed in this unique NFL season - Arrowhead Pride

If Charley Casserly has figured it right, the Chiefs are doing what’s necessary to have a big 2020 advantage.

NFC EAST:

Fourth overall pick Andrew Thomas agrees to terms with the Giants - Big Blue View

Giants’ first pick gets deal done





NFL quarterback tier rankings 2020: Carson Wentz lands just outside the top 10 - Bleeding Green Nation

Slight drop from last year.





Dallas Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady is opting out of the 2020 NFL season - Blogging The Boys

The first Cowboys player to opt-out of the season.





Derrius Guice says he has been cleared to play this season - Hogs Haven

Derrius Guice is a dynamic player when he's on the field. Keeping him on the field has been the problem since he was drafted in the 2nd round in 2018. He has been placed on IR 3 times in his first...

NFC NORTH:

Packers interested in free agent pass-rusher Everson Griffen, per report - Acme Packing Company

The Packers have reportedly reached out to a former Viking about trading in his purple for green.





What would it take for Matthew Stafford to win MVP in 2020? - Pride Of Detroit

What does the Lions longtime star have to do to win the NFL’s highest honor?





2020 NFC North Preview: Will the Bears rebound after last year’s regression? - Windy City Gridiron

SB Nation asked each NFL team site to give a quick mini-preview for the 2020 season, and since I already spotlighted the other three NFC North team previews, I figured I’d share what I gave my...





Eric Sugarman tests positive for COVID-19 - Daily Norseman

With Training Camp set to start tomorrow, the COVID-19 situation has hit home for the Minnesota Vikings.

On Monday morning, the team announced that head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman, along with...

NFC SOUTH:

Saints DE Cameron Jordan believes Saints ‘have to capitalize’ on recent success - Canal Street Chronicles

Jordan added that the Saints are ‘close to a championship’





Falcons 2020 training camp battles re-visited: The third receiver gig - The Falcoholic

Leapin’ Russell Gage faces off against Laquon Treadwell.





Top five Carolina Panthers hoping to earn a new contract this season - Cat Scratch Reader

It’s a mixed bag of players who already deserve a new contract and those we hope earn one.





Breaking down the Mike Evans, Keenan Allen, and Chris Godwin debate - Bucs Nation

Let’s look at some numbers.

NFC WEST:

49ers agree to adjust Mostert’s contract; Mostert can earn up to $5.6 million in 2020 - Niners Nation

Raheem isn’t going anywhere, and that’s great news.





What does the proposed 2021 salary floor mean for the Arizona Cardinals? - Revenge of the Birds

With the way the 2020 season is going, or not going yet the questions about 2021 are beginning to creep in.

That may be something that we have a resolution on soon as it is being reported that the...





Here’s why it’s a risk for the Seattle Seahawks to let Jamal Adams play 2020 on his rookie contract - Field Gulls

The driving force behind Jamal Adams’ wish to get out of New York, reportedly, was his desire for an extension on his rookie contract. Understandably so, as he was extension-eligible following...





NFL Top 100: Players maintain respect for Todd Gurley - Turf Show Times

Even after a poor season, Gurley is one of the most popular backs with players around the league