Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 07/28/2020

So I, like most of you not only read the stories posted on the Phinsider every day but also scan the internet for other stories, some Miami Dolphins and NFL related and others not but I enjoy having some grasp of what’s happening, especially in the sports world. A lot of the talk or I guess you could call it speculation is that this is the year that the New England Patriots come back down to earth and the magic that the hoodie manages to pull out of nowhere every season might actually vanish, at least for a season or two.

By now everyone is well aware that quarterback Tom Brady has bolted for the warmer climate of Florida to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then to top that off Rob Gronkowski, who two or three years ago may have been the most unstoppable offensive player in the league un-retired and then got himself traded to Tampa to rejoin Brady. I am assuming that if Gronk shows up to camp in top shape that he will still be as dominant as he has always been.

The Patriots of course then went out and signed Cam Newton, a move that I don’t think anyone saw coming. I honestly do not see the marriage of Bill Belichick and Cam Newton being one of peace and harmony or even very productive. Bill prefers low key do it my way or the highway kind of players and Cam has NEVER been that guy in college or the pros.

This past off-season also saw the departure of several defensive players, many of them key to the system that has made the Pats so successful these many years. Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy both signed with our Dolphins to rejoin their former coach Brian Flores. Safety Duron Harmon bolted for Detroit to play for yet another former Pats coach along with Danny Shelton. Also lost to retirement was fullback James Develin.

Now comes the news that six, that’s SIX Patriots players have taken the Coronavirus opt out. Right tackle Marcus Cannon, fullback Danny Vitale, linebacker Donta Hightower, running back Brandon Bolden, safety Patrick Chung and guard Najee Toran have all decided to sit out the 2020 season under the coronavirus opt out provision. Players have until August 1st to opt out so this may not be the end of their list but I bet Bill sure as hell is hoping it is.

Seeing as Donta Hightower and Kyle Van Noy were more or less the Patriots pass rush before this season what do they have now? Who fills in for those two guys?

So the Phinsider Question Of The Day is this the end of the New England Patriots dynasty that has ruled over the NFL for the past two decades or is this all part of some devious master plan by the evil hoody to pull a Miami Dolphins (even though I don’t think Flores would ever intentionally lose a game) and tank the season in hopes of finding a legitimate replacement for Tom Brady? Give us your thoughts below!