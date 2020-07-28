Xavien Howard starts camp on physically unable to perform list

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard will start training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. The move means Howard will not be able practice with the team as he continues to rehabilitate from a knee injury that cost him most of the 2019 season. The 2018 Pro Bowl selection had surgery in the offseason on the knee.

The Dolphins will be able to work with Howard in his rehabilitation and can activate him from the PUP list whenever he is medically cleared to practice. If the injury continues into the regular season, Miami could then move him to the Reserve/PUP list, which would cause him to miss the first six weeks of the season before Miami would be allowed to have Howard practice with the team or play in games.

Miami also placed linebacker Calvin Munson on the Active/Non-Football Injury list. Similar to the Active/PUP list, the Dolphins will be able to move Munson to the active roster whenever he is medically cleared. Munson’s injury was not disclosed.

Related 2020 NFL Training Camp schedule and COVID testing

The Dolphins’ veterans reported to training camp on Tuesday, leading to the moves with Howard and Munson. The next few days will feature a series of COVID-19 test, with players testing negative allowed to enter the team facilities for the first time on August 1, which will feature physicals. August 3 through 11 will be an “acclimatization period,” as players are allowed strength and conditioning work. The first on-field practices will not take place until the “gradual ramp-up” period, which begins on August 12. Contact and padded practices will start on August 17.

Howard and Munson have plenty of time to rehab and prepare for practices.