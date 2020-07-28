Miami Dolphins 2020 Community Projections: DeVante Parker

In the coming 6 weeks approaching the start of the NFL season, we’ll be listing projected season total statistics for each of Miami’s positional offensive players and defenders. We want to hear from you all. Will each player exceed or fall short of said number?

DeVante Parker’s 2019 season was, well, one of the best from a Fins receiver since Marino hung them up. With 72 catches for 1202 yards and 9 touchdowns, it was as much of a breakout performance as Miami has seen at any position from a fifth-year player ever. Parker made huge plays down the field, winning jump balls and looking just dominant against good defenders, including Stephon Gilmore, as we all know.

Despite Parker’s relatively slow start, he still sits in 11th place all time in franchise history for receiving yards. If he is able to replicate the success of his 2019 season, he would surpass Davone Bess, Tony Nathan, Jarvis Landry, Brian Hartline, and Duriel Harris and end up 6th on the list. A huge season, and he could pass O.J. McDuffie for 5th. Not exactly what I would have expected to write in August 2019, but here we are.

With all that said, here is our over/under for Parker this year: 69 catches, 1150 yards, 8 touchdowns.

What do you all see out of DVP this season? More catches? Less touchdowns? Was last year a fluke? Is he set to work up to and cement himself as one of the top five or six receivers in the league? Let’s hear it.