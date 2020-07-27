Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 07/27/2020

Last nights post was all about how the culture of the Miami Dolphins has drastically changed, almost overnight, under the reigns of our second year head coach Brian Flores. The Dolphins, starting last year, once again embarked on a rebuilding phase for what must seem like the hundredth time and with that always comes a youth movement. This also means that players that we have grown to love for playing their guts out are soon cut (see Cameron Wake). It also normally comes with some surprising cuts of not so old players thus last nights question.

So tonight we pivot in the other direction. We had a bumper crop of draft picks this year thanks to the trading away of much of our better talent last season. There were also, as usual a few decent un-drafted free agents that got signed after the draft. So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is what surprise player will make the roster this year? I am speaking of those players that were either drafted late or signed as un-drafted free agents that no one expects much from but wind up surprising everyone, maybe even the coaching staff and thus makes it on to the final roster to be a legit Miami Dolphins player.