Dolphins make roster moves, place three players on Covid-19 list

Football is almost here.

So, with players being tested for Covid-19 before returning to camp, it was only a matter of time before several key names started to land on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

And that’s what happened today when the Dolphins announced a flurry of roster moves. These moves include being awarded a cornerback from Kansas City, releasing a veteran tight end, and placing three players on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

Here is the official statement from the Miami Dolphins—

First, the Dolphins announced they have been awarded CB Javaris Davis from the Chiefs. Davis was a three-year starter at Auburn and signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent earlier this year. And ironically enough, he’s cousins with former Dolphins’ CB Vontae Davis.

Next, the team announced it released tight end Michael Roberts.

Roberts was signed by Miami back in February and released a few days after the Dolphins acquired former second-round pick Adam Shaheen from the Bears.

Lastly, three players have landed on the reserve/Covid-19 list. And while this doesn’t exactly mean they have tested positive for the virus, it does mean they were in close quarters with someone who may have.

Here’s how the Dolphins define this list.

This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Veteran cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, long-snapper Blake Ferguson, and defensive tackle Benito Jones are the three players that have been placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list, but this remains a fluid situation.

With veterans set to report tomorrow, it is anyone’s guess as to whether or not more players will end up on the reserve list. But the Dolphins have officially cut their roster down to 80 players.

Now, we just hope and pray everything proceeds without a hitch.

