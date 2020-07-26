Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 07/26/2020

As most every Miami Dolphins fan now knows business as usual at Dolphins headquarters is not the same thing that we have become accustomed to over the last two decades. To begin with it’s nice to now have a team and a culture that players want to be a part of instead of wanting to flee the first chance they get for greener pastures, or at least for a team with a chance to do something and to play for a coach that they did not hate.

On the flip side we have a head coach that is as disciplined as former great NFL head coach Don Shula and has a very solid “the Miami Dolphins way” or the highway attitude and the players now know it. I am not sure that any player, if they decide to become a headache, no matter their talent level, are not safe if they don’t toe the line and I for one am happy to see the culture shift in such a dramatic fashion in such a short period of time.

We have had plenty “rookie” head coaches around here to see the difference that is Brian Flores who has taken to his new role like a a dog to a bone makes most of us happy. He’s popular with the players, fans and media. That’s something I was not sure I would ever see in seemingly always divided Dolphins land.

So with all of that in mind and the knowledge that things in Davie are not what they used to be the Phinsider Question Of The Day is who do you think will be the most surprising cut before the season kicks off an why? I ask because there will be one at least that makes some fans cry foul but I will sit there with a grin on my face knowing that Flores is more than competent and while I and others may not know or see the reason he knows and that’s what matters.

So give us your thoughts below, who will be the big surprise cut of training camp and why? It can be more than one player if you have more than one in mind.