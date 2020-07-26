Dolphins roster moves: Team releases four to move closer to 80-man limit

The Miami Dolphins have made a series of roster moves over the past two days as they begin cutting their roster down to the 2020 training camp limit of 80 players. The Dolphins have until August 16 to complete the cuts, but if they are over 80 players when the veteran report on Tuesday, the team will have to be split into two groups, with the rookies separate from the veterans.

Miami had 87 players on their roster to start last week, but released undrafted free agent defensive tackle Ray Lima. The team announced on Saturday the release of wide receiver Ricardo Louis and the waiving of quarterback Jake Rudock.

Louis signed with the Dolphins before the 2019 season, but was played on injured reserve and missed the entire season. He was originally a fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft, playing in 32 games over three seasons with 45 receptions for 562 yards.

Rudock was originally a sixth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2016, appearing in three games for them in 2017. He threw five passes, completing three, for 24 yards. He spent all of 2019 on the Dolphins’ practice squad, re-signing with the team after the season.

The Dolphins then announced two more roster moves on Sunday, waiving both linebacker Trent Harris and defensive end Avery Moss.

Harris joined the Dolphins in September 2019, after being claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots. He played in 11 games for Miami, starting three times, and recording 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Moss was also claimed off waivers in September 2019 after spending 2017 and 2018 with the New York Giants. Originally signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent, he appeared in 11 games in 2017, then spent 2018 on the Giants’ practice squad.

Miami is down to 82 players on the roster with the five moves, though they have an addition coming with the not-yet-announced trade for tight end Adam Shaheen from the Chicago Bears. The Dolphins are believed to be allowed 81 players on their training camp roster this year due to a roster exemption for Durval Queiroz Neto, a second-year defensive tackle/guard from Brazil who is part of the NFL’s international development program.