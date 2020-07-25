Dolphins trade for former second-round draft pick Adam Shaheen

The division rival New York Jets made an earth-shattering trade on Saturday in shipping Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a treasure trove of draft picks. Now, the Miami Dolphins are making a trade of their own, only it’s slightly smaller in scale.

Per Pro Football Talk, the Dolphins are trading a conditional sixth-round draft pick in exchange for tight end and former second-round draft pick Adam Shaheen. Shaheen was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 45th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and was the highest draft pick ever selected from Ashland University.

Since entering the league, Shaheen has been a relative bust considering his draft status, though when on the field, he’s flashed with potential here and there. The biggest problem is that Shaheen has trouble actually staying on the field. The hulking tight end missed three games in his rookie season and went on to only play in 16 of 32 games over the past two years.

In the 2017 NFL season, Shaheen played in 13 games and started seven. He brought in 12 receptions on 14 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Over the course of occasional appearances during the past two seasons, Shaheen added 14 receptions on 19 targets for 122 yards and one score.

This past offseason, the Bears added veteran tight end Jimmy Graham on a two-year, $16 million contract and selected former Notre Dame standout Cole Kmet in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Those moves, along with the fact that Chicago had a whopping 10 tight ends on its roster at one point this offseason, signaled the end of Shaheen’s tenure in the Windy City. Here’s to hoping he can turn things around alongside Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe in sunny South Florida.