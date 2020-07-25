Jets trade Jamal Adams to Seahawks

New York Jets Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams is now former New York Jets safety Jamal Adams. After repeatedly saying they were not interested in trading Adams, despite the safety’s demands, the Jets have sent Adams, along with a fourth-round pick in 2022, to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Bradley McDougald, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 third-round pick, and a 2022 first-round pick, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Adams, the sixth-overall pick in 2017, lost faith in the Jets this offseason, especially head coach Adam Gase. He has repeatedly expressed his desire for a trade, and he has not been quiet about his feelings for Gase, who joined the Jets in 2019 after being fired by the Miami Dolphins.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams recently told the New York Daily News. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building.”

Adam continued, saying, “At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team. If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we’re playing s***y and we’re losing, he doesn’t address the entire team as a group at halftime. He’ll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it.”

Gase had issues with the locker room and vocal leaders when he was coaching the Dolphins as well.

In three seasons with the Jets, Adams was twice selected to the Pro Bowl, was a First-Team All-Pro selection last year after being a Second-Team selection in 2018. He has 273 career tackles with two interceptions with a touchdown, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries with a touchdown, and 12 sacks.

McDougald was signed in 2013 by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas. He has played for the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing as a free agent with the Seahawks in 2017. He has appeared in 98 games, with 75 starts, in seven seasons, recording 451 tackles with 10 interceptions, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and a half-sack.

