ESPN staffers believe the Miami Dolphins are one of the most improved teams in the NFL

Roughly 12 months ago the Miami Dolphins were viewed as one of the league’s worst teams. $200 million spent in free agency and 11 draft picks later, Miami’s roster received a major face lift.

Add ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano, Kevin Seifert and Mike Clay to the list of people who are liking the team General Manger Chris Grier and Head Coach Brian Flores are putting together.

The four NFL writers created a list of the most teams in the league and believe the Dolphins are at the top.

“When you have three first-round draft picks and spend close to $200 million in free agency, you’d better be at or near the top of this list,” Graziano wrote. “There were some big spends on defense, including the top prize on the cornerback market in Byron Jones and a former Patriot in Van Noy to help lead former Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ defense.”

The Dolphins have been deemed the winners of the offseason in the past, but with a new culture in place, this time around seems a bit different under coach Flores. The biggest difference this season is that the Dolphins have secured a quarterback who could potentially be the key to helping Miami win its first playoff game in 20 years.

“[The signing of Tua] gives Dolphins fans hope for the future as the team builds a roster around the former Alabama superstar QB,” Graziano added.

Miami spent top-dollar to bring in Jones and Noy to bolster a defense that has struggled in recent years. The Dolphins also signed Jordan Howard and traded for Matt Breida to add some thunder and lightening in the backfield.

They also added Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Ereck Flowers, Ted Karras and Solomon Kindley to once again rebuild the offensive line.

While things are looking much better on paper for the Dolphins, we wont see how improved the team truly is until they hit the field and currently slated to begin the season on Sept. 13 in New England.