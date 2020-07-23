Phinsider Radio: Reshad Jones deserves a hero’s send off, rookies to watch, and “UncleVante” debuts

As we push towards the Miami Dolphins 2020 season, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

Please listen, rate, and subscribe. Thank you

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@Houtz) give former Dolphins safety Reshad Jones a proper send-off. We discuss rookies reporting, what training camp will look like, and DeVante Parker’s cartoon series.

First, we discuss what an NFL offseason will look like without preseason games. How will that affect rookies and the rest of the 80-man roster? We then shift focus to the Robert Hunt signing and how important it is to get all of the rookies signed, sealed, and delivered before camp.

Next, we discuss Reshad Jones and his accomplishments throughout his 10-year-NFL career. Is he one of the best Dolphins in recent memories? What is our favorite memory of the Pro Bowl safety, and does he fit on the Ring of Honor?

We then tell you which player will exceed expectations and who will fall short in 2020.

Lastly, we discuss Canning Crowder’s comments on Tua Tagovailoa. We argue about why he should start in 2020. And we shout out to wide receiver #1 DeVante Parker, and his newly released cartoon ‘UncleVante.’

All of this and much more on this episode of Phinsider Radio.

This podcast is juicy and filled with lots of information. Please give it a listen, rate, and subscribe. #FinsUp

Follow Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and myself @houtz) on Twitter!