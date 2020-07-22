DeVante Parker on NFL Network: ‘I have a lot to prove still’

Dolphins Wide Receiver DeVante Parker was on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Tuesday to promote his new cartoon series, “Uncle Vante.” The series is about Parker and his fictional nephew, Peewee.

“It’s [Peewee] meant to be that little nephew that always aggrevates you,” said Parker.

The cartoon idea has been something sitting on Parker’s mind for a while.

“I was probably in high school when I figured out I wanted to do a cartoon. Growing up, my favorite cartoon was Spongebob.”

Obviously, the show also spent time discussing Parker’s 2019 breakout season.

The Dolphins rewarded Parker’s 1202-yard, 9-TD season with a 4 year, 40 million dollar extension in December of 2019.

“I feel like I have a lot to prove still,” said Parker when asked about his decision to stay in South Florida. “Chris Grier and the guys upstairs, they believed in me and gave me another chance, and I appreciate them for that.”

Finally fully healthy for a 16-game schedule for the first time in his career, Parker proved himself and justified Miami’s 2015 first-round selection of him. Only Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, and Chris Godwin racked up more yards during the 2019 season than Parker did.

With Miami’s franchise quarterback and wide receiver locked into the organization for the foreseeable future, Parker’s numbers moving forward could look a lot more like they did a season ago rather than his first four with the Dolphins.