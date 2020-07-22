Dolphins sign Robert Hunt

Two days ago, Chris Grier locked up first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, leaving only one 2020 draft pick left unsigned.

But with rookies scheduled to report in less than 24 hours, it was in the team’s best interest to get their entire draft class signed, sealed, and delivered. And that’s what they did earlier today when the Dolphins inked their final 2020 draft pick.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Hunt agrees to a four-year deal worth $8.065M.

The Dolphins have wrapped up their draft class by agreeing to terms with No. 39 overall pick G Robert Hunt on a four-year, $8.065M deal per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 22, 2020

The biggest question surrounding Hunt is where will he line up on Miami’s offensive line? I think he would have much more value at right tackle. And I believe he has the skill-set to succeed on the outside.

But then there’s the Laremy Tunsil Route. And letting him play guard is the safest, most-efficient route with the current state of the 2020 NFL season.

Hunt is willing to play either position.

Here’s what he said when asked:

Do you have a preferred position between guard and tackle and what are the differences for you as far as technique and things along those lines –

“Not really. I definitely can play any position that the coach or the o-line coach needs me to play. I’m a versatile guy. I think that will help me out a lot in this draft, so wherever coach needs me to play, that’s where I’ll stick at. I’m open to playing any position. I’m ready to play any position. Anything, anywhere that I can help the team out, I’ll definitely do it.”

Miami’s offensive line was dreadful in 2019, ranking 32nd in the NFL.

The Dolphins hope Hunt is the real deal so they can finally turn that woeful offense line around.

Here’s what he said when asked what traits he brings to the game of football.

“I think I play the game hard. I try to strain and I try to finish people. I think I just play this game very hard. I play like it’s my last time playing, so I think that’ll help me. As long as I keep that mentality, keep working on myself and getting better and trying to help the team; everything will work out well.”

