The Splash Zone 7/22/20: Reshad Jones Reflects On Dolphins Career

Reshad Jones was one of the best safeties in the NFL, but didn’t get talked about much due to playing for some mediocre Dolphin teams. Jones was drafted in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, by the Dolphins, and played for them until 2019. He was released this past offseason and is contemplating retirement as he needs neck surgery to pass a physical at this point. Jones was one of the Dolphins best players during the decade and it’s lousy he never got to go further than a wildcard appearance in the playoffs.

Miami Dolphins’ Reshad Jones opens up for first time about career, departure, injury - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Reshad Jones reveals he may not play again; questions All-Decade exclusion

Miami Dolphins News 7/21/20: Changing Of The Guard In The AFC East? - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins sign rookie cornerback Noah Igbinoghene - The Phinsider

Miami agrees to terms with the 30th-overall pick from Auburn.