Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Canceling preseason will put the Patriots’ UDFA streak in jeopardy - Pats Pulpit
The team has an active 16-year streak of at least one undrafted player making the opening day roster.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets 2020 Pressure Points: Christopher Johnson - Gang Green Nation
The start of a new season typically brings hope and optimism. It also brings varying degrees pressure to prominent members of each organization. Over the next few days we will examine how much...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Four Buffalo Bills most likely to be traded following training camp - Buffalo Rumblings
Beane likes to collect draft picks right before cut-down day
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Lamar Jackson not in Pro Football Network’s Top 5 players of 2020 - Baltimore Beatdown
Apparently becoming the second-ever unanimously elected League MVP isn’t enough
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Former Steelers LB James Farrior let his game do the talking - Behind the Steel Curtain
The former Steelers All-Pro was the consummate professional, both on and off the field.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals’ A.J. Green running routes, texting Joe Burrow as training camp nears - Cincy Jungle
Green understands how big the 2020 season will be for his future, and he has been putting the work in.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
OL preview: Browns fans split on how Jedrick Wills will perform as rookie, see Wyatt Teller as starting RG - Dawgs By Nature
Thankfully, no one sees Wills as a disaster.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Where Does ESPN Rank J.J. Watt Among NFL Interior Defensive Linemen? - Battle Red Blog
Wait, he’s an interior defensive lineman?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans DL Larrell Murchison trains with NFL legend Robert Mathis - Music City Miracles
In what’s been the strangest NFL offseason in recent memory, all rookies have been stripped of a normal introduction to the NFL.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars sign second, first-round selection K’Lavon Chaisson - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars have now signed both of their first round selections from this year’s draft class.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
How Much is Quenton Nelson Worth? - Stampede Blue
Quenton Nelson is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL and has proven to be a crucially important player for the Colts ever since he stepped on the field in 2018. While it’s hard to truly...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos roster review: running back Phillip Lindsay - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos have a starting running back in Phillip Lindsay, but they have him potentially splitting reps with Melvin Gordon in 2020. Is that going to pan out?
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Wide receiver group will be top heavy in 2020 - Bolts From The Blue
Will either rookie show enough out of the gate?
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders owner: I won’t go to the games if fans can’t go too - Silver And Black Pride
The Las Vegas owner doesn’t want to have an experience that everyone else can’t have
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs’ Jones: getting sacks, winning championship rings and having fun - Arrowhead Pride
His four-year contract in place, the Chiefs defensive tackle has turned his attention to his lofty goals.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
How much will Leonard Williams produce for Giants this season? - Big Blue View
Leonard Williams produced only a half-sack in eight games for the Giants last season. How much better than that will he do in 2020? Vote in our poll.
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles agree to terms with all of their 2020 NFL Draft picks - Bleeding Green Nation
Looking at the contract details.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Report: DeMarcus Lawrence debating reporting to training camp amid coronavirus pandemic - Blogging The Boys
There are a lot of questions at the moment surrounding NFL players attending training camp.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Will Rivera change franchise history of no long-term contracts for tagged players? - Hogs Haven
Against the odds
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Struggles in zone coverage make Kevin King’s long-term fit with the Packers a question - Acme Packing Company
Why Green Bay should friend zone Kevin King.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Breaking down Jeff Okudah’s rookie contract with the Detroit Lions - Pride Of Detroit
A look at all the contract details of the Lions’ first-round pick.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
10 Most Important Bears of 2020: #6 Robert Quinn is the key to the rule of 3 - Windy City Gridiron
For the 12th straight year, I’m bringing you who I believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season. New edge rusher Robert Quinn checks in at number 6.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
The Vikings are listed as a favorite to sign Dak Prescott in 2021 for some reason - Daily Norseman
This makes very little sense
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Why the New Orleans Saints could win it all, Part III: Tight ends - Canal Street Chronicles
An underrated key on offense.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons player profile: TE Hayden Hurst - The Falcoholic
We’re kicking off our Falcons player profile series with a look at the projected starters. We now move to TE, beginning with recent trade addition Hayden Hurst, who will be the presumptive TE1 in 2020.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Is Teddy Bridgewater a franchise quarterback? - Cat Scratch Reader
I will use my own meaningless measuring sticks to determine how likely it is that the Panthers have a franchise guy under center.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
The Bucs and Man Coverage: The tale of two halves in 2019 - Bucs Nation
Todd Bowles loves him some man coverage.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers 90-in-90: Will we see a full season from Dee Ford? - Niners Nation
Breaking down the 90 players on the 49ers offseason roster in 90 posts (over 90 or so days). Today is edge rusher Dee Ford
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Maddening Eve of 2020 Season for Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds
Background: SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 22: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals scrambles out of the pocket as he is chased by defensive back Ugo Amadi #28 of the Seattle Seahawks...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Three years since Malik McDowell, Seahawks still seeking d-line pass rush - Field Gulls
While questions remain regarding whether rookies for NFL teams across the league will report to training camp Tuesday as scheduled, some teams, such as the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Who had the better 2019 season: Cooper Kupp or Robert Woods? - Turf Show Times
Good news: The Rams get to have both next season again
