Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Canceling preseason will put the Patriots’ UDFA streak in jeopardy - Pats Pulpit

The team has an active 16-year streak of at least one undrafted player making the opening day roster.





Jets 2020 Pressure Points: Christopher Johnson - Gang Green Nation

The start of a new season typically brings hope and optimism. It also brings varying degrees pressure to prominent members of each organization. Over the next few days we will examine how much...





Four Buffalo Bills most likely to be traded following training camp - Buffalo Rumblings

Beane likes to collect draft picks right before cut-down day

AFC NORTH:

Lamar Jackson not in Pro Football Network’s Top 5 players of 2020 - Baltimore Beatdown

Apparently becoming the second-ever unanimously elected League MVP isn’t enough





Former Steelers LB James Farrior let his game do the talking - Behind the Steel Curtain

The former Steelers All-Pro was the consummate professional, both on and off the field.





Bengals’ A.J. Green running routes, texting Joe Burrow as training camp nears - Cincy Jungle

Green understands how big the 2020 season will be for his future, and he has been putting the work in.





OL preview: Browns fans split on how Jedrick Wills will perform as rookie, see Wyatt Teller as starting RG - Dawgs By Nature

Thankfully, no one sees Wills as a disaster.

AFC SOUTH:

Where Does ESPN Rank J.J. Watt Among NFL Interior Defensive Linemen? - Battle Red Blog

Wait, he’s an interior defensive lineman?





Titans DL Larrell Murchison trains with NFL legend Robert Mathis - Music City Miracles

In what’s been the strangest NFL offseason in recent memory, all rookies have been stripped of a normal introduction to the NFL.





Jaguars sign second, first-round selection K’Lavon Chaisson - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars have now signed both of their first round selections from this year’s draft class.





How Much is Quenton Nelson Worth? - Stampede Blue

Quenton Nelson is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL and has proven to be a crucially important player for the Colts ever since he stepped on the field in 2018. While it’s hard to truly...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos roster review: running back Phillip Lindsay - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos have a starting running back in Phillip Lindsay, but they have him potentially splitting reps with Melvin Gordon in 2020. Is that going to pan out?





Chargers News: Wide receiver group will be top heavy in 2020 - Bolts From The Blue

Will either rookie show enough out of the gate?





Raiders owner: I won’t go to the games if fans can’t go too - Silver And Black Pride

The Las Vegas owner doesn’t want to have an experience that everyone else can’t have





Chiefs’ Jones: getting sacks, winning championship rings and having fun - Arrowhead Pride

His four-year contract in place, the Chiefs defensive tackle has turned his attention to his lofty goals.

NFC EAST:

How much will Leonard Williams produce for Giants this season? - Big Blue View

Leonard Williams produced only a half-sack in eight games for the Giants last season. How much better than that will he do in 2020? Vote in our poll.





Eagles agree to terms with all of their 2020 NFL Draft picks - Bleeding Green Nation

Looking at the contract details.





Report: DeMarcus Lawrence debating reporting to training camp amid coronavirus pandemic - Blogging The Boys

There are a lot of questions at the moment surrounding NFL players attending training camp.





Will Rivera change franchise history of no long-term contracts for tagged players? - Hogs Haven

Against the odds

NFC NORTH:

Struggles in zone coverage make Kevin King’s long-term fit with the Packers a question - Acme Packing Company

Why Green Bay should friend zone Kevin King.





Breaking down Jeff Okudah’s rookie contract with the Detroit Lions - Pride Of Detroit

A look at all the contract details of the Lions’ first-round pick.





10 Most Important Bears of 2020: #6 Robert Quinn is the key to the rule of 3 - Windy City Gridiron

For the 12th straight year, I’m bringing you who I believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season. New edge rusher Robert Quinn checks in at number 6.





The Vikings are listed as a favorite to sign Dak Prescott in 2021 for some reason - Daily Norseman

This makes very little sense

NFC SOUTH:

Why the New Orleans Saints could win it all, Part III: Tight ends - Canal Street Chronicles

An underrated key on offense.





Falcons player profile: TE Hayden Hurst - The Falcoholic

We’re kicking off our Falcons player profile series with a look at the projected starters. We now move to TE, beginning with recent trade addition Hayden Hurst, who will be the presumptive TE1 in 2020.





Is Teddy Bridgewater a franchise quarterback? - Cat Scratch Reader

I will use my own meaningless measuring sticks to determine how likely it is that the Panthers have a franchise guy under center.





The Bucs and Man Coverage: The tale of two halves in 2019 - Bucs Nation

Todd Bowles loves him some man coverage.

NFC WEST:

49ers 90-in-90: Will we see a full season from Dee Ford? - Niners Nation

Breaking down the 90 players on the 49ers offseason roster in 90 posts (over 90 or so days). Today is edge rusher Dee Ford





Maddening Eve of 2020 Season for Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Background: SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 22: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals scrambles out of the pocket as he is chased by defensive back Ugo Amadi #28 of the Seattle Seahawks...





Three years since Malik McDowell, Seahawks still seeking d-line pass rush - Field Gulls

While questions remain regarding whether rookies for NFL teams across the league will report to training camp Tuesday as scheduled, some teams, such as the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City...





Who had the better 2019 season: Cooper Kupp or Robert Woods? - Turf Show Times

Good news: The Rams get to have both next season again