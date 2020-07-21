Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 07/21/2020

Well the follow up to yesterdays question of only one pre-season game might have answered itself, at least the part about what might happen as the NFL is now offering the NFLPA no games at all for pre season with full pad practices to not begin until 20 days into training camp. With already 95 players testing positive around the NFL for Covid and thus not allowed to camp this is figuring out to be one unusual year of football, as if the year 2020 could get any stranger!

Tonight’s question is a bit different. If you look back on many of your better or best all time safeties to play the game most of them played in the range of around 16 to 17 years. Now comes the news that former Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones is going to take the season off needing surgery and may retire following that. So tonight's Phinsider Question Of The Day is assuming that he wishes to play again and still has perhaps another 4 or 5 good years left in the tank would you as a Miami Dolphins fan be in favor of the team bringing him back, with a pay cut of course, on a one or two year show me deal or would you rather just see him fade away into retirement?