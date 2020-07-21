Dolphins sign CB Noah Igbinoghene

With rookies set to report on Thursday, time was starting to run out for Chris Grier to sign the final two players of the Miami Dolphins 2020 draft class. On Monday evening, the Dolphins locked up Noah Igbinoghene. Miami drafted the speedy corner from Auburn with the 30th-overall pick in the first round.

The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Dolphins have agreed to terms with first-round CB Noah Igbinoghene, source said. The No. 30 pick from Auburn officially in the fold. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2020

Head Coach Brian Flores and Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer should be salivating at the Dolphins’ secondary on paper. And the belief is that Igninoghene should immediately compete with Nik Needham at nickel.

With no preseason on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how quickly rookies pick up the defense. Needham may have the upper hand based on familiarity. One thing we do know, however, is that Miami’s secondary is loaded with talent. And I expect Miami’s coaches to find new ways of attacking opposing offenses.

Defensive back didn’t seem like a considerable need heading into the offseason, and still Flores and Grier invested a ton of money and resources.

During his three years at Auburn, Igbinoghene recorded 92 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception, and 19 pass breakups. He also showcased his value as a return man and started his football career at wide receiver.

At only 20 years of age, the sky is the limit for Igbinoghene, and if he proves to be as good as the Dolphins believe, they’ll have plenty of versatility at the position over the next several years.

Now that Igbinoghene is officially under contract, Robert Hunt is the only Dolphins rookie that needs to sign.