Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 07/20/2020

This past year saw something that I believed was miraculous, the NFL owner and the NFL players association (union) were able to agree to an extension of the collective bargaining agreement in what seems like record time. We have all see the hell that it took to get the previous agreements done, at least the last three or four previous agreements. Now though the two sides are back at odds again. AWESOME!

This time it has to do with the number of pre-season games that the players or the league want due to the Covid scare. The league wanted two the NFLPA wanted zero but will settle for one. ONE! While most can understand the concerns of the players I am left to wonder what affect this has on the actual teams and their chemestry. Not those that are for the most part exactly what they were last season but more for the teams like our Miami Dolphins who have basically undergone a full overhaul in the past two seasons.

So the Phinsider Question Of The Day is how do you feel the lack of pre season games, bar the one that we may see, will affect the team? Does this make it more difficult for the coaching staff to make decisions on those borderline players when you will only get to see them with very limited playing time on the field? What other difficulties might this cause a team or coaching staff in the short and long run? Give us your thoughts in the comments below.