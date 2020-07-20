Dolphins WR DeVante Parker to release cartoon series ‘UncleVante’

In 2019, DeVante Parker finally had the season many Dolphins fans have long waited for.

So, after catching 72 balls for 1,202 yards and 9 touchdowns, there wasn’t much left for Parker to do other than string together another impressive season. Which has been the one thing the 27-year-old wide receiver has failed to do since being selected 14th-overall in the 2015 NFL draft.

But Parker had other plans. And those plans are big!

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Dolphins WR DeVante Parker will release a cartoon series called ‘UncleVante’ tomorrow at 9:15 AM EST on Twitter and Instagram.

This is fun: #Dolphins WR DeVante Parker will release a cartoon series called #UncleVante tomorrow at 9:15 am ET on his IG/TW. It chronicles the relationship between @DeVanteParker11 & “nephew” @ThePeeWeeParker as they navigate through life & the NFL season on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/gF9zhuLBhw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2020

DVP’s new cartoon series will focus on Parker’s relationship with his nephew ‘Pee Wee’ and their developing story both on and off the NFL field. No, this might not become the next big cartoon, but it should be interesting.

As we showcased earlier today, NFL players are branching out this offseason. Miami’s star wide receiver is no different.

I don’t know what to expect from UncleVante. But this seems like something we could all use in today’s unfortunate times. A cartoon about a young man named Pee Wee and his NFL uncle.

As a wise man once said, “ **** it, send it in!”

