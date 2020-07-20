Who will break out for the Miami Dolphins in 2020?

With plenty of new faces joining the Miami Dolphins, it may be necessary to keep a roster by your side, at least part of the 2020 season.

The Dolphins added roughly 10 new plays via free agency and another 11 players in the draft. After a strong showing in his rookie season, head coach Brian Flores revamped a handful of positions in order to improve on the team’s 5-11 record in 2019.

It may take some time for incoming players to get accustomed to a new system on a new team, but for some players, there is a strong chance they could hit the ground running in Miami.

According to NFL.com writer Adam Rank, defensive end Shaq Lawson could be one of those players likely to have a strong season for the Dolphins.

“The Dolphins finished dead last in sacks last season with 23,” Rank wrote. “Consequently, they desperately handed Lawson a three-year, $30 million contract. Pretty good dough for a former first-round pick who’s yet to reach double-digit sacks in any season.”

Lawson finished with 6.5 sacks last season, which would’ve been a team-high in Miami. While Lawson is yet to reach double-digit sacks in a season, he is viewed as versatile end who can have success against the run and pass.

“But Flores is from the Patriots’ coaching tree, and when I think about some of New England’s most successful free-agent signings over the past two decades, I’m open to seeing where the Fins are going with this,” Rank added. “Could Lawson end up being Miami’s version of Mike Vrabel, Rob Ninkovich or even Rosevelt Colvin? Lawson will definitely benefit from playing with two stellar corners who’ll keep receivers covered.”

Buffalo’s defense was one of the best unit’s in the league last season, but Brian Flores and the revamped defense could be just what the 26-year-old former first round pick needs to take his game to the next level, despite being listed as a starter just 17 times in his four-year career (zero starts in 2019.)