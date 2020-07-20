Kyle Van Noy and Adrian Colbert embark on E-Sports journey

Video games have come a long way since the days when our parents would yell at us for playing too much. Now, if you’re pretty good at gaming, there’s an opportunity to be had. And whether you’re part of the E-Sports industry or just someone who likes to create content, making a legit profession out of it is at an all-time high.

And like most of us, professional football players enjoy video games too. The Dolphins have several gamers on the roster, and one of those players is linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who has streamed regularly on his Twitch this offseason.

On Thursday, Van Noy announced that he would officially be part of X-Set Gaming. A competitive E-Sports team that right now specializes in Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone. X-Set is home to the top-3 Fortnite players in the world.

Today is a special day! I’m announcing that I’m officially a part of @XSETGAMING !! A dream of mine was to own a piece of a e-sports team and that dream starts today. Can’t wait for the future! #reptheset #X-Set pic.twitter.com/VpWuVEJyDi — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) July 16, 2020

However, 2x Super Bowl Champion KVN isn’t the only Dolphins player that will be repping X-Set.

Dolphins safety Adrian Colbert is also part of the team. The former University of Miami standout is listed under the ‘special teams’ category on the official site, alongside teammate Van Noy. And although I was unable to find out precisely what either player’s title is, it’s safe to say both have played an intricate part in creating this E-Sports juggernaut.

It will now be interesting to see how the launch of X-Set shifts the landscape of E-Sports . And even more interesting, is how KVN and Colbert will handle being part-time gamers. After all, they’re embarking on a new and exciting journey—both on the field and off.

If you think you have what it takes to be one of the premier gamers on planet earth, check out XSet.com.