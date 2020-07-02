Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 07/02/2020

As every NFL fan around the country is already aware this NFL season is most likely going to be like nothing we have previously seen. Most off season plans that teams had for their new or rookie players have been shelved due to either new NFL rules for this season or state regulations that do not allow large enough gatherings for teams to hold their annual off season mini camps. These camps are of course way more important to the new guys, especially the kids coming out of college that need to not only learn new schemes and playbooks but the ways of the NFL. Playbooks can be mailed out but nothing replaces one on one coaching for some of these kids.

Now comes word that the NFL has decided to cut the pre season back to two games on top of all the work that has already been lost by each team. So the Phinsider Question Of The Day is how adversely do you think this affects your Miami Dolphins for the 2021 NFL season given all the new faces and rookies about to don a Dolphins jersey for the first time?

Please be sure to check out the latest edition of the Phinsider Radio Podcast and see what the two J’s, Jake and Josh are up to this week!