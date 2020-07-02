Phinsider Radio: Exploring the potential of DeVante Parker and the rest of Miami’s wide receivers in 2020

As we push towards the Miami Dolphins 2020 season, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

Please listen, rate, and subscribe. Thank you

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@Houtz) are joined by Pro Football Network’s Matthew Cannata (@CannataPFN) to breakdown the Miami Dolphins wide receiver corps.

But before we get started on Miami’s WRs, we allow Matthew Cannata to get some much-needed promotion out of the way.

You can follow him (@CannataPFN) and former co-host Aaron Sutton (@ASuttonPFN) at Pro Football Network.

First up, we breakdown DeVante Parker’s impressive 2019 season. Is this the new norm? Can DVP build off his newfound success, or was it just a flash in the pan?

We then turn our attention to The Unicorn Preston Williams. Who, as I love to say, was on pace to shatter Jerry Rice’s rookie season before suffering an ACL injury RETURNING PUNTS!!!!! (Never Again) How is Williams rehab going? And what can we expect from the second-year WR if fully healthy?

Next, we give our unfiltered opinions on Jakeem Grant and Albert a Wilson. Is there room on the roster for both WRs after the 2020 season? Which WR do we like more, and what do the numbers say?

Lastly, we dive into Allen Hurns and Isaiah Ford, two of Miami’s forgotten men on the depth chart. How are there skill sets similar, and could 24-year-old Ford be the future slot receiver on the Dolphins? We then wrap things up with Malcolm Perry, Ricardo Louis, and Mack Hollins.

All of this and much more on this episode of Phinsider Radio.

This podcast is juicy and filled with lots of information. Please give it a listen, rate, and subscribe. #FinsUp

Follow Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and myself @houtz) on Twitter!