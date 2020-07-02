The Splash Zone 7/2/20: How Will The Dolphins Backfield Look?

The Dolphins added two new veterans to their running back room over the offseason. Jordan Howard will provide the boom while Matt Breida will provide the shiftiness. The two newcomers should complement each other rather well and it will be interesting to see how Chan Gailey ends up using them.

Will Jordan Howard and Matt Breida change everything?

Dolphins Running Backs

Matt Breida sees similarities in Dolphins, 49ers running back groups - ProFootballTalk

Running back Matt Breida turned out to be wrong when he said in April that he thought the 49ers would bring back all of last season’s running backs for the 2020 campaign.

Dolphins Linebackers

Dolphins Player Profile: LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel showed great promise in the final weeks of the 2019 season and that could lead to a bigger role for him this year

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/30/20: Bill Arnsparger Wins Prestigious Award - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Interview with Hall of Fame kicker Morten Anderson—Miami Dolphins Podcast (Phinsider Radio) - The Phinsider

In this exclusive interview Anderson talks football, Tua Tagovailoa, and the 2020 Miami Dolphins

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Bill Arnsparger honored with lifetime achievement award - The Phinsider

The legendary coach’s posthumous award was bestowed by the Pro Football Writers of America.