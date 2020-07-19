Phinsider Question Of The Day & Poll (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 07/19/2020

One of the things that I do besides keep up with this site, edit others post, publish these questions posts and live threads and update the Facebook page is I join as many other Miami Dolphins Facebook pages as possible. Most of them are not much more than a gathering place for Miami Dolphins fans to discuss the team and the daily goings on with the team but I like to see others perspective on the team and how they may be reporting things in an effort to not only find new ideas for our site but to always make sure that we keep this site the best there is on the internet. I often see some of my fellow Phinsiders on those same pages commenting or liking a post or whatever (That’s right Joe, I know what you are up to at all times of day).

One of the things that I come across now and then is the fan that is not sold on Brian Flores as the answer to what has seemed like our never ending search for a long term solution at head coach. Others are just still in their wait and see mode which I suspect after only one season, no matter how you see that season, is fair enough. I for one think we finally made the correct hire and have a guy that is the perfect mix of football knowledge, toughness, relatability to the fans/media and relates very well with the players and he knows how to get the most out of each one of them. The players, for their part seem to love him. When is the last time that you saw players around the league actually mention that they would like to come to Miami so that they can play for our current head coach? I know that happened with Don Shula and most likely happened with Jimmy Johnson but none since that I can recall seemed to stir any sort of emotion in any player.

So the Phinsider Question Of The Day is do you think that we have FINALLY found our man in Brian Flores? Are you not convinced at all? Are you still in your wait and see phase? Tell us how you feel about the newish head coach and why.