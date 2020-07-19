The Splash Zone 7/19/20: How Will The Howard/Jones Combination Work Out?

The Dolphins made a big splash with the signing of Byron Jones, who is considered one of the best cornerbacks in the league. But the Dolphins already had a star corner in Xavien Howard, when healthy. Some my have thought that the team was looking to move on from Howard as he’s struggled to stay healthy and was involved in an incident after the season ended, but the charges were dropped. Now it looks like the Dolphins are going to be putting both of these dominant players together and hopefully shut down a lot of opposing quarterbacks.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins profiles: CB Xavien Howard knows it takes two to form dominant tandem - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

It appears the Dolphins acquired Byron Jones in free agency to pair him with Xavien Howard, not to replace Howard, who has had his share of injuries and a legal issue.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 7/17/20: Dolphins Announce Safety Measures For Fans - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL teams begin telling rookies to report to camp; Dolphins rookies not yet informed - The Phinsider

The NFL is getting close to the start of their 2020 season. Teams are ready to open training camp, despite ongoing discussions and negotiations between the league and the NFL Players Association on...