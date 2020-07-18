Dolphins push rookie reporting back two days as league moves forward with training camp plans

The NFL informed teams on Saturday of training camp start dates for the 2020 season. According to a letter sent to all 32 clubs, rookies will report to their team training facilities on July 21 (Tuesday), with quarterbacks and injured players then reporting on July 23 (Thursday), and all other players reporting on July 28. These dates are applicable for all teams except the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, who open the regular season on September 20 and will have players reporting as early as Monday.

The NFL Players Association still has concerns about players reporting to “hot spots” in the coronavirus pandemic, with South Florida included as a hot spot. Negotiations between the NFLPA and NFL continue, including roster sizes, practice squad sizes, ability to return additional players from the injured reserve and non-football injury lists, and limit practices to half-rosters with multiple practice sessions per day.

The Miami Dolphins, in part because of coronavirus testing concerns, have informed their rookies they are not expected at the team’s Davie training facilities until July 23.

Per multiple sources, Dolphins have told their rookies to report Thursday - two days later than expected and planned. Had hoped to bring them Tuesday but COVID testing not ready then per someone in contact with team. So Thursday picked instead. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 18, 2020

The team will likely begin camp with a round of testing for the coronavirus, with physicals and equipment issue following. The league is still planning to hold two preseason games this year, but the players union is looking to have those games cancelled in favor of a longer, more deliberate trainup for the regular season. The NFLPA is also concerned the additional travel requirements for games that do not count toward the season adds health risks unnecessarily.

At the start of camp, at least until a final deal is reached between the NFL and NFLPA, the league will limit players in team facilties to 20 at a time. This should allow for classroom work by position groups, with the players rotating through the facility throughout the day.