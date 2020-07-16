Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 07/16/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is what is your favorite piece of either Miami Dolphins memorabilia or Miami Dolphins “swag” that you own? Why is this your favorite item and is there a good/great story behind it? I know some of you like Joe and Ohio live surrounded by so much Dolphins swag that people entering your home may believe that they are about to be indoctrinated into some weird football cult, not that there is anything wrong with that.

I have plenty of stuff (mind you not in the same realm as Joe or Ohio) that I have collected throughout the years but my favorite item may be the football that Don Shula gave to my dad who then gave it to me. It’s a used game football (It still has dirt on one end of it from the Orange Bowl-sacred dirt I tell you!) and is signed by some of the greats as it was autographed by nearly the entire team circa 1980. I also have a couple of old Dr Pepper bottles that were limited editions that were sold in Miami following the 17 and 0 season. They are probably worth quite a bit but like the other items that I own with value I would never sell them.

So tell us what’s your all time favorite piece of swag from the Miami Dolphins that you own and why? Please tell us your story below and don’t forget a photo or ten. if Ohio sees this post the page may crash but it will be fun either way.