Dolphins announce coronavirus safety initiatives, no fans at training camp or preseason

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of health and safety precautions the team will use to mitigate risks from COVID-19 during the 2020 NFL season. Included in the list were a prohibition of fans at training camp and preseason games this summer, as well as on tailgating throughout the season.

The team is hopeful that fans will be allowed to attend regular season games, using socially-distanced seating clusters in the stadium. “Things are changing week to week and we are still more than two months away from our first scheduled regular season home game so we’ll wait and work with local authorities and make the determination about fans or no fans based on the data as we get closer; with the first priority continuing to be everyone’s health and preventing any spread of the virus,” said Tom Garfinkel, Vice-Chairman and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. “We’re ready for any scenario and feel very good about the diligence and attention to detail that has gone into creating the safest environment we can if we are able to have fans on September 20th.”

Along with the socially-distanced seating clusters, Hard Rock Stadium will include a touchless security scan entering the stadium, as well as cashless food service, parking, and retail, with food orders available in the team’s app and an SMS message sent when the food is ready for pickup. Fans and stadium employees will be required to wear a mask when they are not eating or drinking.

All restrooms have been upgraded with automatic sensors on toilets, faucets, soap dispensers, and paper towel dispensers.

Hard Rock Stadium recently became the first stadium in the world to receive the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation based on meeting or exceeding standards in cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention practices to control risks associated with infectious agents.

The Dolphins have not yet announced a seating capacity for Hard Rock Stadium should fans be allowed to attend games. Season ticket members will have first priority to purchase tickets based on tenure as a member. Season ticket members will also be given an option to roll 2020 payments into the 2021 season, without impacts on seating, membership benefits, or tenure.