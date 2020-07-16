Madden 21 reactions, pass rushers flying under the radar and rumors only heard in the off-season

As we push towards the Miami Dolphins 2020 season, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, Jake Mendel and I discuss the latest news surrounding the 2020 Miami Dolphins.

First, we give you some of our feedback from the Madden 21 Beta. What do we like? What do we dislike? And will we be spending the $64 to play with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa?!?!

Next, we take a deep dive into the rumored player ratings from MaddenSchool.com. Do we agree that Byron Jones is the best player on the roster? Why is Xavien Howard only rated an 82 overall? And if Stephon Gilmore is a 99, why is DeVante Parker only an 84?

The good, the bad, and the ugly: Madden 21 ratings

We then turn our attention to the Dolphins defensive line and Adam Rank’s latest article for NFL.com. Rank predicts Shaq Lawson could be the breakout player in Miami this season. Why we agree? And what we can expect from the young defensive end.

Lastly, we discuss the latest from Barry Jackson and what the Dolphins plan to do with Tagovailoa in 2020.

