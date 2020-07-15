Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
3 reasons why Jarrett Stidham should be the Patriots’ starting QB this year - Pats Pulpit
Three arguments for Stidham to be the Patriots’ starting QB this season.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Should the Jets Pursue a Trade for David Njoku? - Gang Green Nation
Also the state of the Jets tight ends
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
All-22 analysis: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen’s fumbles in 2019 - Buffalo Rumblings
A critical look at Josh Allen’s case of fumbleitis
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens reveal All-Time Team: Lamar Jackson beats out Joe Flacco, Derrick Mason snubbed - Baltimore Beatdown
Have you ever wondered what the All-Time Team for the Ravens would look like? There are obvious answers to certain positions like inside linebacker, free safety, and left tackle, but what about the...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers are probably right not to give up on Mason Rudolph yet - Behind the Steel Curtain
To say Rudolph had a roller coaster season is an understatement.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals News: Joe Burrow thrives in an area Andy Dalton faltered at in 2019 - Cincy Jungle
Will Burrow’s insane numbers at LSU translates into an upgrade over the man he’s replacing in Cincinnati? This statistic bodes well for it.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
WR preview: Browns fans still love Rashard Higgins, show some support for D.J. Montgomery - Dawgs By Nature
Plus, how do fans think the chemistry between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham will be in 2020?
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Have We Seen The End Of The NFL Preseason? - Battle Red Blog
If nothing else, COVID-19 has certainly changed what "normal" looks like in the sports world.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans would absolutely consider Stephen Gostkowski Patriots - Music City Miracles
Paul Kuharsky had Titans general manager Jon Robinson on last night for a fundraiser/chat. There were a few interesting things that came out of it (read the full story here), but one interesting...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars defensive line revamp key to team’s success in 2020 - Big Cat Country
Through losses and additions, the Jaguars have changed their defensive line group, but will it be for the better?
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Film Room: Breaking down the “Jack Doyle Play” and its use in the Colts’ offense - Stampede Blue
Jack Doyle is a key component to the Colts’ short yardage offense
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos coach Mike Shanahan should get inducted in the Hall of Fame - Mile High Report
After the news that Shanahan was selected to the Broncos Ring of Fame, the next stop should be the Hall of Fame.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Roderic Teamer has been suspended for the first 4 games of 2020 - Bolts From The Blue
Teamer will miss games against CIN, KC, CAR, and TB.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
It’s eerie how much Josh Jacobs was like Todd Gurley last season - Silver And Black Pride
To an eerie degree
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Aside from Patrick Mahomes, which Chiefs players are toughest to lose? - Arrowhead Pride
We discussed that — and more — during the Mailbag Edition of the Arrowhead Pride Laboratory podcast.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants, Leonard Williams “On the same page” for 2020, per report - Big Blue View
Will Williams be able to earn a long-term extension?
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
NFL Rumors: Brian Baldinger is hearing whispers about the Eagles making a big move this week - Bleeding Green Nation
*eyes emoji*
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
UPDATE: Article claims the Cowboys have "all but given up hope" on Randy Gregory being reinstated - Blogging The Boys
Another twist in the long sage of Randy Gregory.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Report: Redskins will wait until after season to try to sign Franchise Tagged Brandon Scherff - Hogs Haven
Deadlines don't make deals happen.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
The three best salary cap values on the Packers’ 2020 roster - Acme Packing Company
Rookie contracts are almost always good values, but these players provide more excess value than any other Packers heading into the 2020 campaign.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions agree to terms with first-round pick Jeff Okudah - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions’ third overall pick will soon be under contract.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
What NFL Agents say (and don’t say) about the Bears’ front office speaks volumes - Windy City Gridiron
A recent article by The Athletic has several interesting Chicago Bears’ nuggets...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Jeff Gladney tabbed as “dark horse” Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate - Daily Norseman
But it’s going to be a tall order
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Would the Saints benefit from or be harmed by a shortened 2020 season? - Canal Street Chronicles
The NFL has been dragging its feet on how the 2020 season is going to look, should it end up happening. There is little to no indication that the league is looking to shorten the regular season,...
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons player profile: S Keanu Neal - The Falcoholic
We’re kicking off our Falcons player profile series with a look at the projected starters. We continue our safety preview with Keanu Neal, who enters a pivotal season on his fifth-year option in 2020.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Secondary beware: The NFC South has the best quarterbacks and wide receivers in the NFL - Cat Scratch Reader
There’s a lot of quarterback and wide receiver talent in the NFC South. Will the Panthers’ secondary be up to the task in 2020?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers Donovan Smith doesn’t want to risk his health playing football this season - Bucs Nation
The coronavirus is causing players to think twice about playing football in 2020.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Who belongs on the 49ers’ Mt. Rushmore of running backs - Niners Nation
You only get four options, so choose wisely
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Production from Cardinals tight ends, specifically Dan Arnold, could significantly increase this year - Revenge of the Birds
Will Cardinals tight ends be more utilized in the passing game?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
If you want a more pass-heavy Seahawks offense, Russell Wilson needs to get hit less - Field Gulls
Roughly ten years ago Russell Wilson was benched by Tom O’Brien for Mike Glennon. Eventually Wilson transferred to Wisconsin, excelled, and you know the rest. Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator at...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams 10 most important players for 2020 - Turf Show Times
Which 10, above all others, are most vital to LA’s success next season?
