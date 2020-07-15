Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

3 reasons why Jarrett Stidham should be the Patriots’ starting QB this year - Pats Pulpit

Three arguments for Stidham to be the Patriots’ starting QB this season.





Should the Jets Pursue a Trade for David Njoku? - Gang Green Nation

Also the state of the Jets tight ends





All-22 analysis: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen’s fumbles in 2019 - Buffalo Rumblings

A critical look at Josh Allen’s case of fumbleitis

AFC NORTH:

Ravens reveal All-Time Team: Lamar Jackson beats out Joe Flacco, Derrick Mason snubbed - Baltimore Beatdown

Have you ever wondered what the All-Time Team for the Ravens would look like? There are obvious answers to certain positions like inside linebacker, free safety, and left tackle, but what about the...





Steelers are probably right not to give up on Mason Rudolph yet - Behind the Steel Curtain

To say Rudolph had a roller coaster season is an understatement.





Bengals News: Joe Burrow thrives in an area Andy Dalton faltered at in 2019 - Cincy Jungle

Will Burrow’s insane numbers at LSU translates into an upgrade over the man he’s replacing in Cincinnati? This statistic bodes well for it.





WR preview: Browns fans still love Rashard Higgins, show some support for D.J. Montgomery - Dawgs By Nature

Plus, how do fans think the chemistry between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham will be in 2020?

AFC SOUTH:

Have We Seen The End Of The NFL Preseason? - Battle Red Blog

If nothing else, COVID-19 has certainly changed what "normal" looks like in the sports world.





Titans would absolutely consider Stephen Gostkowski Patriots - Music City Miracles

Paul Kuharsky had Titans general manager Jon Robinson on last night for a fundraiser/chat. There were a few interesting things that came out of it (read the full story here), but one interesting...





Jaguars defensive line revamp key to team’s success in 2020 - Big Cat Country

Through losses and additions, the Jaguars have changed their defensive line group, but will it be for the better?





Film Room: Breaking down the “Jack Doyle Play” and its use in the Colts’ offense - Stampede Blue

Jack Doyle is a key component to the Colts’ short yardage offense

AFC WEST:

Broncos coach Mike Shanahan should get inducted in the Hall of Fame - Mile High Report

After the news that Shanahan was selected to the Broncos Ring of Fame, the next stop should be the Hall of Fame.





Chargers News: Roderic Teamer has been suspended for the first 4 games of 2020 - Bolts From The Blue

Teamer will miss games against CIN, KC, CAR, and TB.





It’s eerie how much Josh Jacobs was like Todd Gurley last season - Silver And Black Pride

To an eerie degree





Aside from Patrick Mahomes, which Chiefs players are toughest to lose? - Arrowhead Pride

We discussed that — and more — during the Mailbag Edition of the Arrowhead Pride Laboratory podcast.

NFC EAST:

Giants, Leonard Williams “On the same page” for 2020, per report - Big Blue View

Will Williams be able to earn a long-term extension?





NFL Rumors: Brian Baldinger is hearing whispers about the Eagles making a big move this week - Bleeding Green Nation

*eyes emoji*





UPDATE: Article claims the Cowboys have "all but given up hope" on Randy Gregory being reinstated - Blogging The Boys

Another twist in the long sage of Randy Gregory.





Report: Redskins will wait until after season to try to sign Franchise Tagged Brandon Scherff - Hogs Haven

Deadlines don't make deals happen.

NFC NORTH:

The three best salary cap values on the Packers’ 2020 roster - Acme Packing Company

Rookie contracts are almost always good values, but these players provide more excess value than any other Packers heading into the 2020 campaign.





Detroit Lions agree to terms with first-round pick Jeff Okudah - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions’ third overall pick will soon be under contract.





What NFL Agents say (and don’t say) about the Bears’ front office speaks volumes - Windy City Gridiron

A recent article by The Athletic has several interesting Chicago Bears’ nuggets...





Jeff Gladney tabbed as “dark horse” Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate - Daily Norseman

But it’s going to be a tall order

NFC SOUTH:

Would the Saints benefit from or be harmed by a shortened 2020 season? - Canal Street Chronicles

The NFL has been dragging its feet on how the 2020 season is going to look, should it end up happening. There is little to no indication that the league is looking to shorten the regular season,...





Falcons player profile: S Keanu Neal - The Falcoholic

We’re kicking off our Falcons player profile series with a look at the projected starters. We continue our safety preview with Keanu Neal, who enters a pivotal season on his fifth-year option in 2020.





Secondary beware: The NFC South has the best quarterbacks and wide receivers in the NFL - Cat Scratch Reader

There’s a lot of quarterback and wide receiver talent in the NFC South. Will the Panthers’ secondary be up to the task in 2020?





Buccaneers Donovan Smith doesn’t want to risk his health playing football this season - Bucs Nation

The coronavirus is causing players to think twice about playing football in 2020.

NFC WEST:

Who belongs on the 49ers’ Mt. Rushmore of running backs - Niners Nation

You only get four options, so choose wisely





Production from Cardinals tight ends, specifically Dan Arnold, could significantly increase this year - Revenge of the Birds

Will Cardinals tight ends be more utilized in the passing game?





If you want a more pass-heavy Seahawks offense, Russell Wilson needs to get hit less - Field Gulls

Roughly ten years ago Russell Wilson was benched by Tom O’Brien for Mike Glennon. Eventually Wilson transferred to Wisconsin, excelled, and you know the rest. Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator at...





Rams 10 most important players for 2020 - Turf Show Times

Which 10, above all others, are most vital to LA’s success next season?